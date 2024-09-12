Happy Birthday RM: A walkthrough BTS' leader's inspiring journey; from 12 year old underground rapper to leading world's biggest boyband

On September 12, we celebrate the birthday of Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, the leader of the global sensation BTS. From his early beginnings as a young underground rapper in South Korea to leading one of the most influential boy bands in history, RM’s journey is a story of resilience, growth, and the power of dreams.

As we commemorate another year in his life, let's take a closer look at how a boy from Ilsan, South Korea, became a beacon of inspiration for millions worldwide!

RM’s early years: A budding talent is born

RM, aka Kim Namjoon was born in Ilsan, South Korea, in 1994, a child with a prodigious appetite for knowledge and an undeniable love for music and art. Even at a young age, he was known for his brilliance in academics, particularly in languages. However, what set him apart was his love for words. As a 12-year-old, he stumbled upon rap, a genre that instantly captivated him. For him, it seemed the perfect blend of poetry and rhythm; a way to express the depth of his thoughts in a manner that both challenged and excited him.

By the time he was in middle school, Namjoon had already started writing his own lyrics. Inspired by the underground hip-hop scene in Korea, he took on the stage name "Runch Randa" and began performing at local shows, gradually making a name for himself in the underground rap community. His passion was palpable, and his raw talent was undeniable. But this was just the beginning.

Advertisement

From Runch Randa to RM: The birth of a leader

In 2010, RM caught the attention of Big Hit Entertainment’s CEO, Bang Si Hyuk, who was impressed by his powerful lyrics and delivery. At the age of 16, Namjoon was offered a chance to become a trainee under Big Hit Entertainment, a small and relatively unknown company at the time. Despite concerns from his family and the uncertainty of a career in music, Namjoon chose to follow his heart. He believed in the power of music to change lives, starting with his own.

As one of the first trainees of what would become BTS, RM took on a new name, "Rap Monster," symbolizing his unique style and fearless attitude. However, as the group began to take shape, his role evolved from just being a rapper to becoming the leader of BTS. At only 18, he was tasked with guiding a group of seven diverse individuals through the grueling training process.

Advertisement

The formation of BTS: From struggles to stardom

Being the leader of BTS was no easy feat, especially in the beginning. The group faced numerous challenges, from financial difficulties to skepticism from the public and industry insiders who dismissed them as a “no-name group” from a “no-name company.” BTS' initial concept; a group combining rap and hip-hop elements with traditional K-pop; was unconventional, and many doubted its potential.

However, RM’s leadership was instrumental in keeping the group together during these difficult times. He was often the bridge between the members and the company, the motivator who kept the team focused on their collective goals, and the voice that spoke out against the injustices they faced. Under his leadership, BTS developed a unique identity, characterized by sincerity, authenticity, and a willingness to tackle social issues in their music.

In 2013, BTS debuted with No More Dream, a track that reflected RM’s deep reflections on youth, dreams, and societal expectations. While the song did not immediately catapult them to fame, it marked the beginning of their journey to becoming artists who weren’t afraid to speak their minds. With RM at the helm, BTS quickly gained a reputation for their powerful lyrics and performances, slowly but surely capturing the attention of a growing fanbase.

Advertisement

Breaking barriers: RM leads BTS’ rise to global fame

The years following BTS’ debut were marked by a relentless pursuit of excellence. As the group continued to evolve, so did RM’s leadership style. He nurtured the strengths of each member, fostering an environment where everyone felt valued and encouraged to contribute creatively. RM’s fluency in English, self-taught through watching American TV shows like FRIENDS, also became an invaluable asset, allowing him to act as a bridge between BTS and their growing international fanbase.

By 2017, BTS had begun to break into the Western music market, a feat previously thought nearly impossible for a non-English-speaking boy band. Their album, Love Yourself: HER, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, and they made history by becoming the first Korean group to perform at the American Music Awards. Throughout these groundbreaking moments, RM stood confidently at the forefront, his speeches reflecting the group’s core message of self-love and acceptance.

His speech at the United Nations General Assembly in 2018, where he spoke about the importance of "speaking yourself," resonated deeply with fans worldwide and cemented his status as a global leader and advocate for youth empowerment. It was a moment that reflected his journey from an underground rapper to a global icon, using his platform to inspire and uplift millions.

Advertisement

An artist and a thinker: RM’s evolving musical identity

While RM’s role as the leader of BTS is often highlighted, his journey as an individual artist is equally compelling. Over the years, RM has released solo work that showcases his introspective nature and love for complex themes. His 2015 mixtape, RM, and the 2018 release, Mono., his solo albums INDIGO and Right Place, Wrong People released in 2022 and 2024 respectively, reveal a deeply personal side, exploring his struggles with identity, fame, and mental health.

His solo projects offer a glimpse into his mind as a thinker and philosopher, someone who contemplates life’s many paradoxes and seeks to find meaning in a chaotic world. His lyrics often draw on a wide range of influences, from literature and philosophy to art and history, making his music not only sonically engaging but also intellectually stimulating.

The Legacy of RM: Beyond the Stage

Today, RM is recognized not just as the leader of BTS, but as a cultural icon who has used his voice and influence to bring about positive change. Under his leadership, BTS has become a global ambassador for South Korean culture, breaking barriers and redefining what it means to be a pop artist in the 21st century.

Advertisement

Yet, despite his remarkable achievements, RM remains grounded, often expressing gratitude to ARMYs (BTS’ fandom) and his team. He speaks candidly about his imperfections, his fears, and his hopes, embodying the very message of authenticity and self-love that he champions.

As RM celebrates his birthday, fans around the world reflect on the incredible journey he has taken thus far. From a 12-year-old with a passion for words to the leader of a global phenomenon, RM has remained true to himself, navigating the highs and lows of fame with grace, intelligence, and humility. As he continues to grow and evolve, he remains a source of inspiration for millions, a testament to the power of following one's passion, no matter where it leads.

Happy Birthday, RM! Here’s to many more years of music, leadership, and making the world a better place, one song at a time.

ALSO READ: BTS' V and RM are ONLY Asian artists to be mentioned in 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honor Roll