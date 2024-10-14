'So many annoying b*stards in the world': BTS' RM seemingly reacts to Jimin being scammed by comedian Lee Jin Ho for 100 million KRW

BTS leader RM appeared to subtly address a recent controversy involving fellow member Jimin, who was scammed by comedian Lee Jin Ho for an estimated 100 million KRW (around 74,000 USD). The rapper took to his Instagram stories to share his song Groin from his second studio album, Right Place, Wrong People. Notably, the lyrics RM highlighted include, "There are so many annoying b*stards in the world, so what? Just keep going your own way; there are so many incomprehensible b*stards in the world." The timing of this post has led fans to believe it was a reaction to the ongoing scandal.

The controversy surfaced earlier in the day when BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that Jimin had indeed suffered financial losses after lending money to Lee Jin Ho, who recently admitted to his gambling addiction. It was revealed that in 2022, Jimin lent the comedian 100 million KRW, backed by a promissory note, only to find out that Lee had no intention of repaying the sum. The shocking news came amidst Lee Jin Ho's confession of borrowing substantial amounts from several celebrities under false pretenses, claiming he urgently needed the funds for taxes or family matters.

Reports indicated that Jimin's act of kindness wasn't without consequences. While Lee Jin Ho initially promised to repay the amount within a week, the deadline came and went. Despite the broken trust, Jimin was said to have shown mercy, extending the repayment period to as long as 10 years. BIGHIT MUSIC's official statement clarified that since the loan was documented with a promissory note, Jimin would not be liable for any gift tax penalties, as Korean law dictates such conditions for monetary transactions.

Jimin wasn't the only celebrity affected by Lee Jin Ho's scams. Other victims include Knowing Bros co-star Lee Soo Geun and former Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon. The scandal has left many in the entertainment industry reeling, as Lee Jin Ho's illegal gambling habits and severe private debt became public knowledge. Following these revelations, the popular variety show Knowing Bros announced Lee Jin Ho's departure.

