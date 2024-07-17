BTS' RM completes 40 percent of mandatory military service; lets out sigh of relief with grateful comment

BTS leader RM, in a reassuring update for ARMYs worldwide, has reached a significant milestone by completing 40 percent of his mandatory military service. He expressed his progress with a sigh of relief and gratitude, thrilling fans across the globe.

On July 17, BTS leader RM shared a heartwarming update with fans on Instagram, celebrating the completion of 40 percent of his mandatory military service. RM, known for his thoughtful posts, expressed gratitude with a screenshot showing the milestone on his phone, captioned simply with "Thank you."

RM and BTS member V began their military service on December 11, 2023, following which they graduated as Elite trainees from the Nonsan Training Center on January 16, 2024. Subsequently, Jimin and Jungkook also enlisted shortly after, on December 12, 2023.

This update has sparked joy among ARMYs, BTS' devoted fanbase across the globe, signaling the septet members’ progress towards the group's much-anticipated return. With RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook all making strides in fulfilling their military duties, it reaffirms BTS' commitment to resume group activities by June 2025. Fans worldwide eagerly await their reunion, celebrating each milestone in the members' military service journey with admiration and support.

More about BTS members’ military journeys until now

Following a brief reunion to mark Jin's return from the military service, the rest of the BTS members have continued their dedicated paths in South Korea's armed forces. SUGA, serving as a social worker, has also completed basic training and actively contributes to his community.

Recently, V was spotted patrolling as part of ROK's special defense team, demonstrating his commitment to national security. RM, who graduated as an elite trainee alongside V, also participates as a saxophonist in the military band. Jimin and Jungkook enlisted together to serve in the 5th Infantry Division.

Meanwhile, J-Hope serves as an assistant drill instructor and is set to complete his military service by October 2024. Each member's diverse roles shows BTS' commitment and contributions to their respective military duties, reflecting their dedication beyond the stage.

