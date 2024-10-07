BTS' RM: Right People, Wrong Place screens at 2024 BIFF for first time; team greets flock of fans at 1st show

BTS leader RM’s highly anticipated solo documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, made its grand debut at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The first screening, held at the open cinema, attracted a massive crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of RM’s personal journey captured on film.

Though RM was unable to attend the premiere in person due to his military service, his team made sure to greet the throng of dedicated fans, who filled the venue to capacity. As the film ended, a heartfelt message from RM appeared on screen, giving a special nod to BTS’ devoted fanbase, ARMY. The message read, “VERY SPECIAL THANKS - OUR BIGGEST VOICE, ARMY,” acknowledging the unwavering support of fans who have stood by him throughout his career.

Ahead of the event, RM shared a touching message with fans on Weverse on October 6, offering advice and expressing his gratitude. Knowing that it would be raining in Busan on the day of the premiere, RM urged fans to dress warmly and bring raincoats, as the event was held outdoors. In his message, he shared his deep appreciation, writing, “I miss you always, and I am always thankful.” He also provided some insight into the making of the documentary, revealing that he worked closely with director Seok Jun over the past year and that the process felt so personal, that he even wondered if it would ever be released.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place is a candid look at RM’s creative journey as he worked on his second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It chronicles the final moments of his twenties before his mandatory military enlistment. The film explores RM’s thoughts, struggles, and growth as an artist during this significant time, offering fans a rare glimpse into his personal life and the emotions that shaped his music.

Watch the trailer for RM: Right Person, Wrong Place:

Though RM remains away from the spotlight during his military service, he assured fans that he’s doing well, journaling daily, and promised, “Let’s talk a lot once I’m back!” His presence was strongly felt throughout the evening as fans celebrated the launch of his documentary in true ARMY spirit.

