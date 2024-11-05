NCT 127 announces 13 stops for NEO CITY- THE MOMENTUM world tour including Los Angeles, Osaka and more; check details

The K-pop group NCT 127, which is a subunit of SM Entertainment’s biggest boy band, NCT, will be going on a world tour soon. Titled NEO CITY- THE MOMENTUM, the group has announced multiple stops across Asia and North America, including many cities such as Los Angeles, Osaka and more.

On November 5, 2024, SM Entertainment announced several stops for NCT 127’s upcoming fourth world tour, NEO CITY—THE MOMENTUM. The shows will kick off in Seoul on January 18, 2024, and January 19, 2024, ahead of the group traveling to multiple cities across North America and Asia. Some of the cities they will be performing in include Jakarta, Bangkok, Duluth, Newark, Toronto, Rosemont, San Antonio, Los Angeles, Osaka, Taipei, Fukuoka, Nagoya, and Macau.

However, not all the members will be participating in the world tour, as Jaehyun and Taeyong have enlisted in the South Korean military. The two will be discharged sometime around 2026. NCT 127 previously released their 6th studio album titled WALK, which was released on July 15, 2024.

NCT 127 was formed by SM Entertainment in 2016 and made its official debut with the mini-album NCT #127. The members of the group include Taeil, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Johnny. However, in the initial line-up, Winwin was also part of the group before permanently shifting to the Chinese sub-unit WayV. Some of the most popular songs of the group are Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Sticker and more.

The group released their fifth studio album, titled Fact Check, alongside the music video for the title track of the same name in 2023. They also went on their third world tour in the same year, named Neo City—The Unity and performed across many cities in Asia. Furthermore, a documentary series titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys was also released in 2023 and is available to stream on the Disney+ platform.

