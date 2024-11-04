BTS' RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook officially complete 60 percent of military service ahead of group reunion in June 2025

As of November 4, 2024, BTS members RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook have officially completed 60 percent of their mandatory military service, marking a significant step toward the group’s much-anticipated reunion in June 2025. According to updates from The Camp, South Korea’s official military app, the surpassing of the halfway point of service has not only brought renewed excitement to ARMYs worldwide but also reaffirmed the members' dedication to their duties and eventual return to the music scene.

Take a look at the update here;

RM and V began their enlistment journey on December 11, 2023, followed closely by Jimin and Jungkook the following day. Since then, the four members have been serving across various branches, each embracing roles that reflect both their commitment to South Korea and their personal talents. RM, who completed his training as an elite soldier, has taken up a position in the military band, where he even plays the saxophone, adding a musical touch to his service. V, meanwhile, was recently spotted patrolling as part of the Republic of Korea’s special defense team, highlighting his dedication to national security.

In the 5th Infantry Division, Jimin and Jungkook have been sharing their military journey together, offering mutual support as they tackle this new chapter. Their camaraderie has been a comfort to fans, who have expressed admiration for the group’s seamless transition into their service roles.

This milestone comes on the heels of a recent reunion of BTS members to celebrate Jin’s discharge from military service in June. As the first to enlist back in December 2022, Jin’s return to civilian life was a joyful moment for fans and the group alike, rekindling the hope for BTS’ full comeback. J-Hope, too, was welcomed back with open arms in October, while SUGA, currently serving as a social worker, will complete his service by July 2025.

With just over half a year left until the planned reunion, fans eagerly await BTS’ return, knowing each day brings them closer to fresh music, performances, and unforgettable moments. This 2024 milestone marks a countdown not only to their comeback but to a new chapter that will undoubtedly shape the future of BTS and their enduring impact on global music.

