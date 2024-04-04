NCT DREAM’s Chenle will be sitting during the group’s performances because of an unfortunate ankle injury that restricts him from making movements. SM Entertainment has confirmed the news through an elaborate statement on their official Weverse channel.

NCT DREAM's Chenle will perform while sitting down during music shows

On April 4, 2024, SM Entertainment released a statement through their official Weverse page that Chenle has met with an accident for which he will not be performing with NCT DREAM for the music show appearances. Instead, he will be sitting down on stage throughout. This is done so that it can limit his movements without causing much discomfort to the artist. Although he will not be performing, the fans are sending him wishes to recover soon.

Music shows are programs where K-pop groups join to promote the new albums they release. Additionally, they also receive awards, which are based on how well the music is perceived by the audience. NCT DREAM released their latest album, DREAM( )SCAPE, on March 25, 2024, along with the music video for the title track. The album was well-received by the fans, and it garnered a lot of attention. The mini-album has a total of 7 songs, namely, Smoothie, icantfeelanything, BOX, Carat Cake, UNKNOWN, and Breathing. Smoothie is the album’s title track.

More about NCT DREAM and future activities

NCT DREAM is a sub-unit of the K-pop group NCT, formed by SM Entertainment. It is composed of seven members, Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung. They made their debut in 2016 with the release of the single, Chewing Gum. The group released their third full-length album in 2023 in July, ISTJ, and the music video for the title track of the same name. Upon its release, ISTJ achieved a whopping first-week sales of 3.65 million copies. They set the record for selling the most albums in the first week among SM artists.

Moreover, the group will also be going on their third world tour, titled THE DREAM SHOW 3, across many countries. The tour kicks off in Seoul on May 2 and May 4, 2024, followed by several shows in Osaka, Jakarta, Tokyo, Nagoya, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, and Manila. More shows will also be included later.

