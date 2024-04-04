ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin, IVE's Leeseo and actor Moon Sung Hyun join SBS' Inkigayo as new MC trio

ZEROBASEONE's Han Yujin, IVE's Leeseo, and Moon Sung Hyun have been appointed as the new hosts of Inkigayo, a renowned South Korean music program aired by SBS. The show broadcasts live every Sunday and showcases performances from some of the latest and most popular artists in the industry.

On April 4, reports surfaced announcing that ZEROBASEONE's Yujin, IVE's Leeseo, and Moon Sung Hyun will be stepping into the roles of hosts on Inkigayo, succeeding TXT's Yeonjun, BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak, and actor Park Ji Hu.

The debut date for Yujin, Leeseo, and Moon Sung Hyun as Inkigayo MCs is still pending. However, the production team is diligently preparing for the final broadcast featuring the current hosts and a special stage. SBS' Inkigayo airs every Sunday at 3:40 PM KST.

In other news, on April 2 KST, YG Entertainment announced that BABYMONSTER will be making their debut music show appearance on SBS' Inkigayo, scheduled to air on April 7 KST. The group will perform their title track SHEESH live, marking their first official music broadcast since their debut as a complete group. Fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating BABYMONSTER's debut performance as they commence their full-scale domestic activities.

ZEROBASEONE is a boy band formed through Mnet's reality competition program Boys Planet and managed by WakeOne. The group comprises nine members: Kim Ji Woong, Zhang Hao, Sung Han Bin, Seok Matthew, Kim Tae Rae, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, Park Gun Wook, and Han Yu Jin. They made their debut on July 10, 2023, with the release of their extended play (EP) titled Youth in the Shade. The band is scheduled to remain active for the next two years and six months.

IVE is a South Korean girl group formed by Starship Entertainment, consisting of six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. The group is recognized for their catchy songs and exploration of themes surrounding self-love in their music. IVE made their debut on December 1, 2021, with their single album titled Eleven. Shortly after, they released another single album called Love Dive, whose lead single achieved the group's first number-one position on the Circle Digital Chart.

Moon Sung Hyun is a rising South Korean actor known for his roles in various dramas and films. Some of his notable works include Hello, Me!, Under the Queen's Umbrella, Alchemy of Souls, My Dearest, and more.

