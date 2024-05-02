Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao gained popularity after their stint on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9. The couple weren’t married when they participated in the show.

The actor has recently shared a video of his daughter with a meaningful message. Keith and Rochelle were blessed with a baby girl last year in October.

Keith Sequeira shares an adorable video of his daughter

Keith Sequeira took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of his adorable daughter showcasing her strength through some mini-workout routines. In the video, the baby is seen exercising, doing pull-ups and other workouts. He wrote in the caption, “Girls are the toughest and can do anything!”

He added, “I know it’s tough and scary in the beginning…but daddy is always here for and loves you. Unconditionally!.. You can do anything! So, never give up. My girl.”

Accompanying the heart-melting video was a touching message from Keith, expressing his unwavering support and love for his daughter. He emphasized the strength of girls and encouraged them never to give up, showcasing the strong bond between father and daughter.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Commenting on the post, Keith’s wife Rochelle Rao wrote, “My strong baby girl can take on the world!! Sooo proud of her & you super dad!”

Advertisement

Fan reactions

As soon as Keith uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with care and joy. A fan wrote, “From not liking it she’s actually gone to loving it !!! Look at her cute smiles.” Another user commented, “I guess the mother is the only best person to know what is right and when is the right time for the baby. So everyone else just zip it.”

About Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira weren't married when they participated in the controversial reality show. Throughout the show, the duo faced several challenges and setbacks, but they emerged from the experience stronger than before. They got married on March 4, 2018, in a dreamy wedding ceremony. Last year, they were blessed with a baby girl in October.

Rochelle is a well-known face in entertainment and has been on reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, and Nach Baliye 9. Both Keith and Rochelle were contestants on Bigg Boss 9.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who did small roles in films with legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and is now TV's leading star