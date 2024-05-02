Who is Rohan Joshi? Comedian reveals being targeted in 'greatest scam call' fake courier scheme

Rohan Joshi, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry and co-founder of the creative agency AIB, recently found himself in the middle of what he described as the "greatest scam call" he had ever received. The comedian took to Instagram to share his experience, shedding light on fraudsters' tactics in a well-known fake courier scam.

Who is Rohan Joshi?

Beyond his comedic skills, Rohan Joshi has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. He was a founding member of All India Bakchod (AIB), where he wrote and starred in several YouTube sketches. He also co-created the satirical news comedy show On Air with AIB. Joshi also has his own YouTube channel, where he collaborates with fellow comedians Tanmay Bhat and Nishant Tanwar on reaction videos.

Joshi's comedy career began during his college years at K J Somaiya College of Engineering and later at Jai Hind College. He honed his journalism skills and eventually enrolled at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. Joshi's comedic skills propelled him to perform at prestigious events such as the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and co-write the Filmfare Awards.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

The scam call

Joshi described the encounter as receiving a call from someone claiming to be from the Delhi Police and Customs. The caller claimed that Joshi's Aadhar Card had been linked to a drug trafficking scheme spanning Delhi and Cambodia. However, a mistake by the scammer—mentioning MMDA instead of the correct term MDMA—exposed the fraudulent nature of the call, prompting Joshi to share his experience on social media.

Advertisement

This incident highlights the prevalence of fake courier scams, in which fraudsters impersonate Customs or law enforcement officers. By falsely claiming that the victim's ID card has been linked to illegal activities such as drug trafficking, scammers attempt to coerce people into transferring funds in order to resolve the situation and avoid legal consequences.

Joshi's revelation resonated with many people who shared their own experiences with similar scams. One user described how they confronted the scammer by asking for the full form of MDMA, which caused the caller to panic and hang up. Others used humor to recount absurd claims made by scam callers, stating the sheer audacity of their schemes.

ALSO READ: Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath's remarkable return with priority on 'health and wealth' post-stroke