PICS: Heeramandi’s Richa Chadha REVEALS why she chose to play ‘dessert’ role Lajjo; Swara Bhasker calls it ‘Edible

Richa Chadha was among the talented actors who helped filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali bring his vision to reality in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

In the web show, she played a key but brief character named Lajjo. Now, she revealed why she chose to play the part. Read on!

Richa Chadha says he wanted to play the self-destructive character in Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali made his OTT debut with the magnum opus period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Richa Chadha portrays the role of Lajwanti, fondly called Lajjo, who was so madly and deeply in love with her patron that she tragically dies on the day of his wedding. In an Instagram post, the actress opened up about choosing to play the character that was so short-lived.

Calling her role ‘dessert,’ Richa Chadha said that she wanted to play the self-destructive and lovelorn hopeless romantic that her character was. Part of her caption read, “I know there’s a lot of chatter about what happened post my dance in Episode 2… but I chose this. I was offered another part, but this is what I wanted to do, because it’s like dessert. You know you want more, but you can’t have it, because it’s unhealthy! I wanted to play the अबला नारी, a woman with no agency, a self-destructive, lonely, lovelorn hopeless romantic!” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

It further read, “Wanted to surprise the audience also, and leave them in tears, with goose flesh. You tell me if I have been successful at that!!! I myself was overcome with emotion when at the premiere there was a spontaneous applause after the dance ended! Such validation!”

Take a look:

She also shared some unseen images from her look test for the role that was clicked in 2022 under the supervision of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Showering praises on the filmmaker, the Fukrey actress opined that he is a man ‘love-soaked in cinema.’

She wrote, “These images are from the look test for HeeraMandi, done in 2022, directed and supervised by the great SLB himself. He wanted the pain and pathos to show in each shot. He asked me, “play whatever music you like to get into the mood.” So I played YE KAISI AJAB DASTAN HO GAYI HAI, From the film Ruston Sohrab, 1963. To my surprise, he said “I like the other song from the same film better”!!!”

Richa also penned in her lengthy post, “That’s the beauty of working with a man love-soaked in cinema, and to be honest I only want to work with directors that know way, way more than me. It helps me grow as an artist and that’s what has happened here!”

Reacting to her post, Swara Bhasker called her character ‘Edible,’ while actress Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Richaaaaaa you are so so so good in heeramandi.”

Take a look:

Richa Chadha says she was offered a role with more screentime

Richa Chadha told Pinkvilla that when she was approached for Heeramandi, SLB was the showrunner, and she was offered another part, one with more screen time. “But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo,” she stated.

The actress further shared that she has experimented with characters that have a grey shade. “Basically, I get accused of playing only empowered characters, so I felt the need to break that stereotype and surprise the audience. I wanted to play the part of a hopeless romantic and leave the audience with goosebumps. That's exactly what's happening. People are calling me in tears. Hence, when sir told me to come and check this character out, I was immediately drawn to Lajjo. I was certain this would pay off, and it has,” she shared, adding that within 24 hours, she has received an overwhelming response for her character. Right from industry peers to filmmakers to friends and audiences, everyone has sent her love that she is immensely grateful for.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Richa Chadha reveals she was initially offered larger role in Heeramandi; here’s why she chose Lajjo