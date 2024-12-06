NCT WISH's Jaehee lands in controversy following school violence and bullying allegations; SM Ent yet to respond

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of violence, bullying, abuse, and smoking.

NCT WISH member Jaehee (real name Kim Daeyoung) has recently come under scrutiny following serious allegations of school bullying. A post on the online forum Nate Pann, titled “Exposing NCT’s Jaehee (Daeyoung)”, has been trending, sparking heated discussions among fans and netizens alike.

The original poster (OP), claiming to have been a middle school classmate of Jaehee, shared alleged pre-debut photos of him as evidence. The accusations paint a troubling picture of Jaehee’s past, claiming he verbally and physically bullied classmates, particularly one individual referred to as "A."

According to the OP, Jaehee, now 19, was part of a group of delinquent seniors and was often seen engaging in inappropriate activities. He allegedly humiliated “A” by cursing their parents, making derogatory comments, and inciting others to bully them further. Instances such as throwing “A’s” belongings in the trash and mocking them publicly are described in detail, leaving “A” emotionally distraught.

The allegations also extend to Jaehee’s behavior toward teachers and other classmates. The OP accused him of using vulgar language, making inappropriate sexual remarks, and even mocking teachers during lessons. They further claimed that Jaehee’s behavior prompted official reprimands and disrupted the school environment.

Among the most severe accusations are claims of physical violence, with the OP stating that Jaehee assaulted “A” and engaged in other troubling actions such as smoking and staying out late with older peers.

Jaehee, who rose to fame as a participant on the survival show NCT Universe: LASTART, debuted with NCT's Japan-based sub-unit, NCT WISH, under SM Entertainment. Known for his vocal talent and youthful charm, these allegations have come as a shadow over his budding career.

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment, Jaehee’s agency, has yet to release an official statement addressing the accusations. As the controversy continues to unfold, the K-pop community is divided, with some calling for accountability and others expressing skepticism about the timing and validity of the allegations. It’s now on SM Entertainment to respond and navigate this serious issue.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with violence, bullying, smoking or substance abuse, please reach out to the nearest help as soon as possible. There are several helplines available for the same.

