Top 9 new K-pop groups that deserve your attention in 2024

New K-pop groups are always pushing the envelope, and 2024 is no exception! From electrifying performances to innovative concepts, these emerging acts are making waves and catching eyes. This year, keep an eye on ARTMS and their genre-blending style, BABYMONSTER with their fierce energy, and BADVILLAIN, who are redefining edgy.

Groups like Big Ocean and DXMON are also defying the ordinary norms, while ILLIT and KATSEYE offer fresh, sounds. Meanwhile, NCT WISH and TWS are already becoming a fan favorite. These nine groups are set to shake up the K-pop scene and become trendsetters in their own right!

9 leading new K-pop groups to check out in 2024 so far

1. ARTMS

ARTMS, the new girl group formed by Modhaus, has quickly captured attention with their powerful debut. Consisting of former LOONA members Heejin, Haseul, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry, ARTMS debuted on May 31, 2024, with their single Virtual Angel from their album DALL.

The group’s name pays homage to NASA’s Artemis program and the Greek goddess Artemis, symbolizing a bold leap into a new era. With a world tour and innovative releases lined up in the future, ARTMS is set to redefine K-pop’s future.

2. BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER, YG Entertainment's latest powerhouse girl group, has electrified the K-pop scene with their debut. Formed through the 2023 reality show Last Evaluation, the seven-member group, comprising Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora, and Chiquita, officially debuted in April 2024 with their EP BABYMONS7ER.

Known for their impressive blend of playful charm and fierce stage presence, BABYMONSTER has quickly become a global sensation, earning accolades and a fast-growing fanbase with their striking performances and multilingual talents.

3. BADVILLAIN

BADVILLAIN, the fierce new girl group from BPM Entertainment, stormed onto the K-pop scene with their debut single album Overstep on June 3, 2024. Featuring Emma, Chloe Young, Hu'e, Ina, Yunseo, Vin, and Kelly, they captivate with their bold bass-driven tracks like Badvillain and Hurricane.

With a message of breaking free from societal expectations, their intense performances and edgy style quickly caught fire, setting them apart as a standout in the 2024 girl group lineup.

4. Big Ocean

Big Ocean, the trailblazing trio from Parastar Entertainment, made waves with their debut on April 20, 2024, releasing the digital single Glow. As the first hard-of-hearing idol group, Chanyeon, Hyunjin, and Jiseok break barriers by blending Korean Sign Language, American Sign Language, and International Sign Language into their dynamic performances.

Their innovative approach includes using AI for voice recording and vibration technology to stay in sync with the music, creating a powerful and inspiring presence in the K-pop world.

5. DXMON

DXMON, the rising six-member boy group under SSQ Entertainment, burst onto the scene with their debut mini-album Hyperspace on January 17, 2024. With a lineup spanning diverse talents and backgrounds, including Seita’s smooth vocals and Jo’s captivating dance moves, DXMON showcases a blend of charismatic performances and innovative music.

The group, which combines Korean and Japanese influences, is making waves with their fresh sound and dynamic stage presence, promising to capture hearts and break new ground in the K-pop world.

6. ILLIT

ILLIT, the dazzling new girl group from BELIFT Lab, lit up the K-pop scene with their debut on March 25, 2024, through their EP Super Real Me. Formed via the JTBC survival show R U Next?, Illit features Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha, each bringing their unique flair to the stage.

With their debut single MAGNETIC making waves internationally, Illit is swiftly becoming a powerhouse, capturing global attention with their fresh sound and dynamic performances.

7. KATSEYE

KATSEYE, the multi-national girl group from Los Angeles, is making waves with their global debut. Formed through the Dream Academy reality show, this multicultural sextet including Manon, Sophia, Daniela, Lara, Megan, and Yoonchae brings together diverse backgrounds and a blend of American pop and K-pop flair.

Their debut single titled Debut set the stage, while their highly anticipated EP SIS (Soft Is Strong), launching August 16, promises a fresh take on pop with a touch of bold choreography and vocal prowess.

8. NCT WISH

NCT WISH, the newest boy group addition in the NCT universe, dazzles with its unique blend of K-pop and J-pop magic. Debuting on February 21, 2024, this six-member boy band, with members Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya brings fresh energy and boundless dreams to fans across South Korea and Japan.

Their debut single Wish is a vibrant anthem of hope and ambition, perfectly capturing the group's ethos of making every wish come true through music. With their strong debut and dynamic performances, NCT WISH is set to shine brightly in the global music scene.

9. TWS

TWS, short for Twenty-Four Seven With Us, is the latest sensation in K-pop, captivating fans with their fresh boyhood pop style. Formed by PLEDIS Entertainment, this six-member group, comprising Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin, made a splash with their debut EP Sparkling Blue in January 2024.

Their music, from the thrilling PLOT TWIST to the vibrant If I'm S, Can You Be My N? reflects their commitment to portraying the dynamic essence of youthful experiences, making each moment with TWS feel special and unforgettable.

In conclusion, new K-pop groups are continuously reshaping the musical landscape with their fresh sounds and innovative concepts. As we navigate through 2024, groups like ARTMS, BABYMONSTER, and TWS are emerging as formidable contenders in the industry.

With their unique styles and performances, they are not just following trends but setting them. Whether it's the fierce energy of BADVILLAIN or the cutting-edge appeal of DXMON, these groups are poised to make a significant impact. Keep an eye on these rising stars as they might just be the trendsetters defining the future of K-pop.

