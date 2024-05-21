Who Is Eminem's Son-In-Law, Evan McClintock? All About Hailie Jade's Husband Amid Their Recent Wedding

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, is married now. On May 20, 2024, the 28-year-old announced that she had become the wife of Evan McClintock as she shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account.

Over a year, they finally decided to get married, as the couple got engaged back in February 2023.

A love kept private

Hailie Jade Scott grew up with all media attention but had been keeping her relationship with Evan McClintock quite secretive. She rarely tells her fans online about what is happening in her personal life, as she is an Instagram influencer and host of Just A Little Shady podcast. When they started dating in 2016, Scott published a few peeks at their romance.

In July 2021, she posted a rare selfie of them together with the caption, “When I share my feed it’s happy to be you.” On special occasions like St Patrick's Day in 2017, when she turned twenty-one, or Halloween in the year that went by (2018), Hailie let her fans take a glimpse into their love life. She posted pictures taken during their seventies-themed roller disco party, also held on Christmas Eve/her birthday. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Evan McClintock?

The couple met while attending Michigan State University, where both were studying. He graduated from Michigan State University in 2018 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

He currently works as an enterprise growth executive at Scout Software Development Company. It offers investigative software solutions to luxury brands, multinational car manufacturers, and other big companies.

McClintock shies away from fame compared to Scott, who has many followers on Instagram, unlike him, whose account remains private with only seven hundred or so people following him back. This way, partners have been able to maintain low-profile love between them without exposing themselves too much out there.

Family approval and engagement

Even after the couple got engaged, Evan McClintock received Hailie’s approval from his family. On The Tyson ShThein 2020, Eminem mentioned his daughter’s boyfriend and how proud she was of him.

In July 2021, Scott posted a picture on Instagram where Nathan Kane Mathers commented as “My Homie Evan” while expressing his support for their relationship.

The couple became engaged on February 6, 2023. Scott shared the happy news on Instagram with photos of them celebrating. She captioned it as “Casual weekend recap…2.4.23 I love you @evanmcclintock11”. The images showed them opening champagne bottles and flaunting her newly found engagement ring.

A beautiful wedding

On May 20, 2024, Hailie Jade Scott posted pictures of her wedding to her Instagram followers to show them what happiness feels like. She wrote that she is waking up a wife this week and shared several images from their wedding day.

The young bride wore a long white gown that enhanced her beauty and made her and her husband look amazing. Scott said in the caption below it all, “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife."

A heartwarming story is what Hailie Jade Scott and Evan McClintock’s journey from college sweethearts to a married couple is. They have however kept their relationship private and strong notwithstanding the pressures of public life. It was a wedding to remember, heralding the start of a new chapter where love and support would be present from family members as well as friends.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Gets Married To Longtime Partner Evan McClintock; Says She Is 'Feeling So Grateful'