Happy Birthday EXO's Suho: From buying expensive coats for members to sitting on floor at award show; Know top 5 leader moments

EXO's Suho cuts the cake on May 22. The idol is known for his amazing vocals and stage presence. Suho excels both as an idol and an actor which has garnered him a global fanbase. He is currently starring in the historical romance comedy Missing Crown Prince alongside Hong Ye Ji. Suho and Red Velvet's Wendy teamed up to collaborate on their latest track Cheese. As the idol turns a year older, here are his 5 best leader moments.

EXO's Suho's 5 best leader moments

1. Buying expensive padded jackets for members and staff

Suho is a kind-hearted leader who loves to give to his members. He often buys them meals and takes care of them. During their Knowing Brother's episode, it was revealed that Suho has bought expensive winter padded jackets for not only his fellow members but also for the staff. He is not just kind and warm to his band mates but also to everyone around him. His good nature shows in his small gestures that he makes for others.

2. Sitting on the floor at an award function

During the 2016 Mnet Asia Music Awards, Suho took to the floor to get seated as the seats were less. The couch provided to the group was not enough for all the members to sit comfortably so the leader took it upon himself to give up his seat so that his members were seated comfortably. Suho is a true gentleman and happily sacrificed his comfort for his members. This not only makes him a good leader but also a great hyung who looks after his dongsaengs.

3. Suho wants to be remembered as EXO's leader

During a recent event, EXO's Suho confessed that he wants to be remembered as the leader of EXO. For those who don't know who he is, he wants to remain in their memories as the leader of EXO. He continued and added that for EXO-Ls though, he wants to remain as the individual Junmyeon. He is a loving person who always thinks of his fans and his members first. He wants to be a good leader and an example for the group.

4. Keeping his stress to himself during Ko Ko Bop

Suho has confessed that he was having a hard time during Ko Ko Bop. He revealed that he did not want to burden his members with his own stress and pressure so he kept it to himself. He added that though he was not much of a crier back then, that time he cried a lot as he was not able to manage a few things.

5. Members' appreciation for Suho

On various occasions, EXO members have expressed their love and respect for Suho. Before the leader was to enlist for his military service, the members showed their love vocally for their leader. Maknae Sehun was visibly crying and Baekhyun also mentioned that the fans must understand how much they love their leader Suho as the members are crying like this in front of everyone.

During a radio interview, Chen had also mentioned that when they were younger they did not understand how much responsibility Suho had. But now that realize how much responsibility and pressure the leader is under that the rest of the members don't have to go through. Sehun has also stated that EXO wouldn't have been what it is had it not been for their leader Suho.

More about Suho

The EXO leader joined SM Entertainment in 2006 and subsequently debuted as a part of the group in 2012 with MAMA. He kicked off as a soloist in 2020 with his first extended playlist Self Portrait along with the lead single Let's Love. On May 20, Suho and Red Velvet's Wendy released their duet Cheese.

Suho made his debut as an actor in 2016 with the film One Way Trip. The Cream Soda singer has previously worked on various projects where he got to show off his acting. Some of his acting works include Rich Man, How Are U Bread, Student A, and EXO Next Door. Suho is currently appearing on Missing Crown Prince which is set during the Joseon era. It revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride.

EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut.

