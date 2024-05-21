WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Reddit Stream: How to Watch Cody Rhodes vs Logan Paul?

After the mega-success of WWE Backlash 2024 in France, WWE is gearing up to host another massive international show: WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The premium live event will take place on May 25, 2024, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This will be the 12th edition of the King of the Ring tournament. WWE will crown the 23rd King of the Ring. The last King of the Ring was Xavier Woods, and WWE will host the second Queen of the Ring after Zelina Vega.

This year, WWE has added some of the biggest names on the card, including WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, United States Champion Logan Paul, Gunther, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, and more. Here is the full match of WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Logan Paul: WWE Undisputed Champion Match

2. Becky Lynch (c) vs. Liv Morgan: WWE Women's World Championship

3. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed: WWE Intercontinental Championship

4. King of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown King of the Ring

5. Queen of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown Queen of the Ring

Can You Watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 for Free?

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024, Primum Live Event, is a must-see event where fans will get to see the magic of Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul together. WWE Universe, get there, King and Queen of the Ring.

WWE fans want to watch the King and Queen of the Ring 2024 event at any cost; often, fans search for ways to watch WWE for free on Reddit and other social media platforms. Unfortunately, fans can not watch WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 or any other WWE programming on Reddit or any other third-party social media platform as it is against the copyright laws of Reddit and WWE.

However, WWE Universe can catch all major WWE shows and premium live events on their regional streaming partner. Here is a list of some important regions and their streaming partners.

Places: USA

Streaming partner: Peacock

Price: $5.99 per month

Places: India

Streaming partner: SonyLiv and SonySports Network

Price: ₹299 Rupees per month

Places: Ireland and the UK

Streaming partner: WWE Network

Price: £34.99 pounds

