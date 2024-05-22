Suhana Khan Birthday: When Shah Rukh Khan laid down 7 rules for his princess’ potential boyfriend

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan, made her grand acting debut in 2023. The bond between the father-daughter duo has often been seen on social media, much to the delight of the fans.

Today, May 22, marks the 24th birthday of the young actress. On this special occasion, let’s revisit the moment when SRK laid down seven rules for Suhana’s future boyfriend.

Shah Rukh Khan’s rules for the guy wanting to date his daughter Suhana Khan

In an old interview with Femina magazine, Shah Rukh Khan listed seven rules for his beloved daughter Suhana Khan’s future boyfriend. These rules were the perfect indicator of how protective he is of his little princess.

The rules were as follows: “1. Get a job. 2. Understand I don't like you. 3. I'm everywhere. 4. Get a lawyer. 5. She's my princess, not your conquest. 6. I don't mind going back to jail. 7. Whatever you do to her, I will do to you.”

Later, when Shah Rukh appeared on NDTV Spotlight, he called it "false bravado." He stated that he was aware that there would come a time when he would have to accept his daughter's feelings for someone without saying anything.

About Suhana Khan’s debut with The Archies

Suhana Khan entered the world of acting with The Archies, a teen musical comedy directed by Zoya Akhtar. Suhana portrayed the role of the sassy Veronica Lodge in the film set in the fictional town of Riverdale. This Indian adaptation of the famous Archie comics had a release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Alongside Suhana, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal also featured in the stellar star cast.

Prior to the release of the film, Shah Rukh Khan sent warm wishes to the entire cast and crew. He wrote on Instagram, “A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film….maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!”

Suhana Khan’s personal and professional front

Recently, Suhana Khan has been accompanying her father and younger brother, AbRam Khan, to the Indian Premier League matches. She is often seen passionately cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the team co-owned by SRK.

Yesterday, KKR entered the finals of the IPL 2024, and the joy was visible on the Khan family’s faces. Suhana’s friends, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda, and Agastya Nanda, were also present at the match.

Regarding her upcoming project, Suhana is set to collaborate with Shah Rukh on an action-packed thriller titled King. It will be helmed by director Sujoy Ghosh. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported details about SRK’s role in the film.

A source close to the development revealed, “Shah Rukh Khan is making films for the audience and is well aware of their urge to see him in shades of gray. King is his passion project, and he has been meticulously working on all aspects of the project with Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh. They have collectively carved a very cool, full of attitude and swag character with shades of gray for SRK in King.”

