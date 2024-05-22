‘Felt The Grief So Close’: Janelle Brown Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Mother’s Day After Son Garrison

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Mother's Day happens to be a special day dedicated to mothers for their love, unwavering support, sacrifice,, and much more. However, Janelle Brown opened up about her emotional Mother's Day following the death of her son, Garrison Brown, who died by suicide.

"Mother's Day was surprisingly emotional for me," the star wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special every day, especially since they became independent adults and weren't home all the time. But this year was different. All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface." The TLC star’s sentimental post received numerous comments of support from her online community.

Janelle Brown talks about Garisson Brown's favorite dessert

Every mother dreams of seeing their child enjoy delicious homemade food. Janelle Brown shared a photo of a strawberry rhubarb pie with fans, recalling the special significance behind that particular dessert.

“Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house, and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bittersweet,” she shared. She concluded, “I love you, honey, and miss you every day.” After her sentimental post, the star received love and support from her followers on social media. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m so sorry for the loss of your son, Janelle. I hope the pie made you feel a little closer to him, and reminded you of good things too. ,” one person wrote. “I’m sure Garrison was with you in spirit when you were making it,” another added.

What happened to Garrison Brown?

Garrison Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death was ruled a suicide. His roommates also confirmed that Garrison was intoxicated the night of his suicide and that he was struggling with alcohol. The 25 year-old boy was found by his brother Gabriel, who found him dead, and he then informed the police for assistance.

Reportedly, Garrison had not been on speaking terms with his dad, Kody Brown, for some time before he died and was struggling with his mental health. His family revealed they held the service four days after his apparent suicide on March 5, 2024, after which he was buried on March 9, 2024

ALSO READ: Garrison Brown Funeral: Siblings, Cousins Pay Tribute To Sister Wives Star As He Is Laid To Rest 4 Days After Death

Cassie Ventura’s Legal Team Slams Sean Diddy Combs’ Apology Video; Calls It ‘Pathetic Desperation’