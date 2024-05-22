‘Felt The Grief So Close’: Janelle Brown Opens Up About ‘Emotional’ Mother’s Day After Son Garrison
Janelle Brown shared an emotional Mother's Day post on Instagram, remembering her son, Garrison Brown, who died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. Read ahead to know more.
-
Janelle Brown opened up about her emotional Mother's Day on Instagram following the death of her son
-
Garrison Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head after struggling with alcohol and depression
-
Janelle Brown wrote that Strawberry Rhubarb was Garrison Brown's favorite dessert
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
Mother's Day happens to be a special day dedicated to mothers for their love, unwavering support, sacrifice,, and much more. However, Janelle Brown opened up about her emotional Mother's Day following the death of her son, Garrison Brown, who died by suicide.
"Mother's Day was surprisingly emotional for me," the star wrote on Instagram on Monday. "It just never has been a big holiday for me. My children have always shown up for me and made me feel special every day, especially since they became independent adults and weren't home all the time. But this year was different. All weekend I felt the grief so close to the surface." The TLC star’s sentimental post received numerous comments of support from her online community.
Janelle Brown talks about Garisson Brown's favorite dessert
Every mother dreams of seeing their child enjoy delicious homemade food. Janelle Brown shared a photo of a strawberry rhubarb pie with fans, recalling the special significance behind that particular dessert.
“Strawberry Rhubarb is a huge favorite at our house, and maybe no one loved it more than Garrison. And that made this pie a little bittersweet,” she shared. She concluded, “I love you, honey, and miss you every day.” After her sentimental post, the star received love and support from her followers on social media.
“I’m so sorry for the loss of your son, Janelle. I hope the pie made you feel a little closer to him, and reminded you of good things too. ,” one person wrote. “I’m sure Garrison was with you in spirit when you were making it,” another added.
What happened to Garrison Brown?
Garrison Brown died from a gunshot wound to the head. His manner of death was ruled a suicide. His roommates also confirmed that Garrison was intoxicated the night of his suicide and that he was struggling with alcohol. The 25 year-old boy was found by his brother Gabriel, who found him dead, and he then informed the police for assistance.
Reportedly, Garrison had not been on speaking terms with his dad, Kody Brown, for some time before he died and was struggling with his mental health. His family revealed they held the service four days after his apparent suicide on March 5, 2024, after which he was buried on March 9, 2024
ALSO READ: Garrison Brown Funeral: Siblings, Cousins Pay Tribute To Sister Wives Star As He Is Laid To Rest 4 Days After Death
Cassie Ventura’s Legal Team Slams Sean Diddy Combs’ Apology Video; Calls It ‘Pathetic Desperation’