NCT’s Doyoung is all set to debut as a solo artist with the upcoming album titled YOUTH. The first teaser image of it has been released, which provides the fans with a glimpse of what the concept will turn out to be. Moreover, the date of the official premiere of the album has also been revealed, increasing anticipation among his fans.

NCT's Doyoung is all set to release his debut solo album

On April 4, 2024, at 12 AM KST, the teaser image for NCT’s Doyoung’s upcoming solo album was released. In the image, only Doyoung’s hands are featured in an elegant manner. As the title of the album suggests, the hands represent the vibrant essence of youth and how it is simply the best time of anyone’s life. Doyoung’s incredible voice and vocal capabilities suit every genre, and it is expected that the singer will deliver yet again.

Additionally, the release date of the album has also been announced, and it will premiere on April 22, 2024, at 6 PM KST. It will be a full-length album and will consist of a total of 10 songs. The concept of the album YOUTH delves into the various emotions experienced during youth. It narrates heartfelt moments that are experienced by young people. Doyoung’s soothing voice will surely be able to capture the emotions and give the fans a fulfilling experience.

Advertisement

More about NCT's Doyoung

Doyoung is part of SM Entertainment’s largest group, NCT. However, he is a fixed member of the subunit, NCT 127, alongside Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. Moreover, he is also part of another subunit, NCT DoJaeJung which consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo. He has been one of the main singers of the group and is known for his exceptional singing capabilities.

Apart from being a K-pop idol, Doyoung has also delved into acting and made his drama debut as the lead in the third season of Midnight Cafe – The Curious Stalker. Following this, on April 19, 2021, he was also cast in the musical Marie Antoinette, portraying Count Axel von Fersen. The artist also contributed his vocals for Beautiful Day in 2023 for the K-drama Dr. Romantic Season 3. Moreover, he also recorded an OST titled Here With Me for the series See You in My 19th Life.



ALSO READ: KOZ Entertainment addresses rumors surrounding BLACKPINK’s Jennie's feature in Zico's upcoming single