aespa is gearing up for their comeback with their first full studio album, Armageddon. The group has also released the music video for one of the B-side tracks from the upcoming album. With a whimsically comic video, the group has managed to surge the excitement among fans ahead of the album’s release.

aespa releases magical music video for B-side track Long Chat (#♥)

On May 15, 2024, at 12 AM KST, aespa surprised fans with the release of another music video from their upcoming full album. Titled Long Chat (#♥) which serves as a B-side track from Armageddon, it offers a unique take on the universe and the beings that exist within it. The video starts with the members appearing in front of an interviewer but they are unable to fully explain the situation.

A flashback sequence starts when the members are camping outside, a mysterious object drops from the sky and it is a single piece of popcorn. However, they do not recognize the object and conduct experiments to identify it and they finally conclude that it is a popcorn. Later they build a rocket for it so that it can go back to its home. In the video, it is heavily suggested that aespa are the aliens in another parallel universe who have not encountered objects from Earth.

More about aespa and upcoming album Armageddon

Previously, the group also released the music video for the first title track, Supernova, on May 13, 2024. The album will consist of a total of 10 songs, out of which two will serve as the title tracks, and the second title track, Armageddon, with the same title as the album, will be released on May 27, 2024, along with the record. Apart from the main songs, the songs in the album include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

aespa, the K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment, consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success. The K-pop group is also gearing up for their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in the month of July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea, where they'll perform for two nights.

