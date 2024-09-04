NCT’s Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun’s film You Will Die in 6 Hours confirms October premiere; character posters OUT

You Will Die in 6 Hours, the upcoming South Korean movie starring NCT’s Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun in the lead roles, has finally confirmed its release date. Ahead of its premiere, the movie has released official individual posters of the cast. Moreover, clips of them have also been released to further accentuate the excitement among fans.

On September 4, 2024, the production company for You Will Die in 6 Hours released the official individual posters of the cast list featuring NCT’s Jaehyun, Park Ju Hyun, and Kwak Shi Yang. The pictures adequately showcase each character’s tense looks as their lives intertwine to reveal a more twisted tale of fate. Moreover, short clips of each actor have also been released, highlighting the role they will be playing in the movie.

However, along with the posters, the movie's premiere month has finally been revealed. You Will Die in 6 Hours will be released in October 2024. The exact date of the premiere is also expected to be out in a few days. Previously, the movie was screened at the 28th BIFAN Film Festival, increasing much anticipation among fans.

Directed by Lee Yoon Seok, the story follows an individual named Jun Woo who can see the future. He approaches Jeong Yun and reveals to her that she will be stabbed to death within 6 hours on her 30th birthday. However, she does not believe his words and decides to take matters into her own hands.

Jeong Yun follows the informer to find out more about him and who her murderer could be. However, as she delves deeper into the case, she finds out that Jun Woo is linked to a series of murders. Consumed with confusion, she is now left with the question of whether he is her savior or the cause of her impending death.

Starring Jeong Jaehyun of NCT in the lead role alongside Park Ju Hyun and Kwak Shi Yang, You Will Die in 6 Hours is adapted from the Japanese novel 6-jikan Go ni Kimi wa Shinu by Takano Kazuaki.

