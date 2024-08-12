NCT’s Jaehyun experiences love, from its bliss to despair, in Dandelion and Roses music video for solo debut album J

Jaehyun from NCT has unveiled the music video for his pre-release tracks, Dandelion and Roses, ahead of his solo album titled J. In these songs, he explores his emotional depth, showcasing two distinct personas. Fans can look forward to the album's release on August 26, 2024.

On August 12, 2024, NCT’s Jaehyun released the Dandelion and Roses music video from his upcoming solo album titled J. These are two pre-release tracks that are combined in the same music video. Although both songs' concepts surround the feeling of love, they have extremely contrasting auras.

The video starts with the song Dandelion set in a bright and vivid atmosphere where Jaehyun is seen as happy and full of life. The lyrics talk about falling in love and yearning to be with the person he cherishes the most.

Watch Dandelion & Roses music video

However, the ambiance completely shifts during the second song, Roses, where Jaehyun falls into depths of despair. With darker lighting and tone, the lyrics of the song talk about heartbreak and losing someone. Jaehyun’s voice is filled with emotions as he imagines the person he is in love with will be with someone else. Moreover, the song is completely in English, showcasing a different side of the artist and adding more rawness to it.

Jaehyun debuted as a member of NCT in 2016 and has been part of the sub-unit NCT 127 since then. Recently, he has also been part of a new sub-unit called NCT DoJaeJung, which includes Doyoung and Jungwoo.

Advertisement

The sub-unit released their first album, Perfume, in 2023. The artist has also been part of NCT 127’s full group comeback and released the album Walk in 2024. He also previously released two solo songs as part of the NCT Lab project, Forever Only and Horizon.

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. He is also set to make his big screen debut with the movie You Will Die in 6 Hours. Additionally, he is also cast in the K-drama titled I Believe You, for which the production is currently in the works.