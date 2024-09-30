NCT's Jaehyun, Park Ju Hyun's film You Will Die in 6 Hours sells out 3-day pre-release screening and greeting tickets

You Will Die in 6 Hours is an emotional mystery film starring NCT's Jaehyun and Park Ju Hyun which announced a pre-release screening before premiere this October. The three-day pre-release screening tickets sold out. This shows the anticipation among fans that the idol will return on screen along with the talented Perfect Family actress.

You WIll Die in 6 Hours will be holding a three-day pre-release screening and stage greeting prior to the release of the film. In particular, the tickets got sold out as immediately as the reservations opened as enthusiasm runs high among fans. The film is scheduled to premiere on October 16 before which, special screenings and stage greetings will be held on October 7, 10 and 13.

First, on October 7, stage greetings will be held at CGV Yongsan I'Park Mall. Director Lee Yun Seok, NCT's Jaehyun, Park Jo Hyun, Kwak Si Yang, Kim Min Sang, and Lee Soo Jung will join the stage greeting and interacting with the audience.

On October 10 Lee Yun Seok and Jaehyun will meet with audiences from various metropolitan areas including CGV Incheon, Gyeyang, Picnic, Bucheon, and Yeongdeungpo.

Finally, on October 13, the You Will Die in 6 Hours screening will be held in CGV Songpa and Pangyo, and director Lee Yoon Seok along with Jaehyun, and Park Ju Hyun will attend the stage greeting.

You Will Die in 6 Hours is adapted from the novel 6-jikan Go ni Kimi wa Shinu by Takano Kazuaki. Director Lee Yun Seok is a popular entertainer who is making his debut as a director with this film. It first premiered at the 28th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival's Korean as it took part in the Korean Fantastic: Featured competition.

The film tells the story of a woman who is foretold about her impending death in 6 hours by a mysterious man. The two look for her future killer before her time is up.

