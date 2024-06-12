The upcoming movie You Will Die in 6 Hours, starring NCT’s Jaehyun in the lead role, has released its first trailer. The K-pop idol is making his debut on the big screen with the movie, and the fans cannot hide their excitement. A sneak peek of the actor’s role in the film is also provided, further creating anticipation.

You Will Die in 6 Hours releases first trailer

You Will Die in 6 Hours is an upcoming South Korean movie starring K-pop idol Jaekhyun from the boy band NCT, will be released soon. In the short trailer, the idol can be seen in a serious demeanor when he meets a girl and informs her that she will be dying in 6 hours. Confused by the sudden revelation, the girl starts to ask questions. He goes on to reveal that he had visions of the girl getting stabbed in the future. Furthermore, he adds that whatever visions he had seen before had turned out to be true.

The girl is seen contacting a detective and informing him about the bizarre incident. However, after some investigation, the officer reveals that the man who revealed to her about her possible murder is an accused serial killer himself. The plot twist further complicates the story and further creates curiosity among viewers.

You Will Die in 6 Hours releases cast, plot and more

Starring Jeong Jaehyun of NCT in the lead role alongside Park Ju Hyun and Kwak Shi Yang, the movie is adapted from the Japanese novel 6-jikan Go ni Kimi wa Shinu by Takano Kazuaki. Jaehyun takes up the role of Jun Woo, Park Ju Hyun plays Jeong Yoon, and Kwak Shi Yang portrays Ki Hoon. The movie is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Directed by Lee Yoon Seok, the story follows an individual named Jun Woo who can see the future. He approaches Jeong Yun and reveals to her that she will be stabbed to death within 6 hours on her 30th birthday.

The K-pop star ventured into the world of acting in 2022 with Dear M, which is a college romance television series with a total of 12 episodes. Furthermore, he is also set to appear in the K-drama I Believe You, where he will be taking up the lead role.

