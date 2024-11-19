BTS’ Jungkook and NCT’s Mark look-alike contest to be held after Timothée Chalamet and Zayn Malik success; winners to get THESE exciting rewards

Celebrity look-alike contests are now popping up everywhere around the United States. After the success of Timothee Chalamet and Zayn Malik's look-alike competitions, now there’s a lookout for BTS’ Jungkook doppelgangers. However, fans have already determined who should win the bottle of Soju. Meanwhile, an NCT’s Mark look-alike contest is also happening, once again proving K-pop is a global phenomenon now.

On November 19, it was revealed that Jungkook is now the latest inspiration for the celebrity look-alike contests that have been happening frequently these days. A poster went viral online that showed that the BTS member’s look-alike contest will take place on November 24 at Tom Ping Park in Chicago. The exciting part is the prize, which has been revealed as a 20 USD cash prize and a bottle of soju.

The announcement has been receiving enthusiastic reactions from the ARMYs, who are excited to see the twins of their favorite K-pop idol. Many fans also think that it is impossible to find a winner, as Jungkook’s distinctive charm combined with innocence and sultriness is what set him apart.

Meanwhile, some fans have already determined the winner. They think if anybody deserves the title, it should be Hirai Saya, actor Shim Hyung Tak’s wife, who became very popular for having an uncanny resemblance to Jungkook.

Apart from Jungkook, another K-pop idol has made it to the inspiration for celebrity doppelgangers. An NCT’s Mark look-alike contest is also set to happen on December 7 at the Washington Square Park arch in New York. If you look like him, you might have a chance to win a watermelon and random dance plays for all of the group’s hit songs.

Both of these contests are presumed to be hosted by the K-pop idols’ US fanbase, who were inspired by the recent Timothee Chalamet and Zayn Malik lookalike competitions.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service and will be returning home in June 2025. On the other hand, Mark is currently preparing for the release of his solo album, which is scheduled for February 2025.

Do you know any Jungkook or Mark lookalikes?

