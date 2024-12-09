EXCLUSIVE: Kwak Sun Young REVEALS Crash Season 2 release schedule, gives shoutout to RRR, expresses desire to work on Indian content

Kwak Sun Young is one of the top actresses in South Korea boasting almost a decade-long career in the K-drama industry. Recently, she has made her big-screen return with the mystery-thriller Somebody also starring Kwon Yuri and Lee Seol in the main roles. During an interview for the film at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia, she also shared some updates on season 2 of Crash.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kwak Sun Young revealed that Crash Season 2 is currently eyeing a release at the end of 2025 or early 2026. When asked to share more about the work, she first expressed her excitement stating that it is one of her favorite projects and the writers are currently preparing the screenplay for the new season. "I can assure you that the team including the cast and the directors are ready to give full efforts," the actress said raising anticipation for the forthcoming premiere.

In addition to talking about Crash Season 2, she also provided some glimpses into her character in the film Somebody. In this mystery thriller, she plays the role of Lee Yeong Eun, a swimming coach, who lives alone with her seven-year-old daughter So Hyun (played by Gi So Yoo). Things get difficult for her as her daughter starts showing violent tendencies that gradually spiral out of control.

When asked if she had taken any inspiration from her own life as a mother while playing this character, Kwak Sun Young stated, "There are some elements that are common with the character Yeong Eun."

She elaborated that, just like on the screen, she is trying her best to take care of So Hyun and raise her well despite the difficulties of the situation. Behind the screen, she is also a dedicated mother. However, she believes that Yeong Eun is a much more complex character with a lot going on. Somebody began its theatrical run on October 4 in South Korea.

Lastly, the Inspector Koo star talked about her desire to collaborate on Indian content in the future, giving a shoutout to Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's RRR, as one of the great films from the recent time.