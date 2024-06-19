Nevertheless turns 3: Top 5 reasons why Han So Hee and Song Kang starrer is a perfect spring watch

Nevertheless is a romantic drama featuring Song Kang and Han So Hee which premiered on June 19, 2021. It revolves around the story of an art student who catches feelings for a playboy. The drama explores the dilemma and anxieties faced by the protagonist.

The project was directed by Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency's Kim Ga Ram and Frankly Speaking's Jang Ji Yeon. The series is based on the webtoon written by Jung Seo. Dating Class writer Jung Won wrote the screenplay.

5 reasons why Nevertheless starring Han So Hee and Song Kang is a complex romance

Han So Hee's dilemma

Han So Hee plays the main character Na Bi around whom the story revolves. She encounters Song Kang's character Jae Eon who is a flirt but is afraid of commitment. The moment the two meet, there are instant sparks between them. Na Bi quickly realizes that Jae Eon is a playboy and gives the wrong impression to every woman he is interested in.

The story explores her dilemma over whether she should give in to her feelings for Jae Eon or should she protect herself. It is a war between the head and the heart.

Portrayal of love without attachments

In the modern world, intimacy without commitment is a common scenario and the drama delves into exactly that. Jae Eon and Na Bi start off with a situationship and though they have feelings for each other, they are not committed. The drama beautifully dissects their feelings and why they the characters act a certain way.

The choice between lust, passion and stability

Na Bi's character is given a choice between Jae Eon whom she feels passionately about and on the other hand, there is Do Hyeok who makes her feel special and wanted. The protagonist can either follow her feelings of lust and passion or she can settle for stability. Nevertheless also portrays the choice she had between chemistry and a stable relationship.

LGBTQ+ love story

Nevertheless also features the complexities of a relationship building from friendship. Since both the characters are women, they have a hard time understanding their own feelings for each other. They question their sexuality and their feelings. The drama brilliantly displays their relationship developing from friendship to dating and how jealousy plays a part in it.

The protagonist's choice

Na Bi's final choice has been questioned many times by fans. Even Na Bi herself is aware of the consequences of her choice. Despite that, she decides to follow her feelings and passion. She is aware that a future with Jae Eon will probably lead to heartbreak but she still wants to feel her emotions fully.

Who are Han So Hee and Song Kang?

Han So Hee debuted in 2017 with the drama Reunited Worlds. She is known for dramas like 100 Days My Prince, The World of the Married, Nevertheless and more. Her latest drama was Gyeongseong Creature. The actress will be taking on the lead role in the drama Dotgabi which is a fantasy action. Her LGBTQ+ film Heavy Snow is also scheduled to release soon.

Song Kang started his career in 2015 with the drama Hello, Spring. The actor has appeared in many commercially hit dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home, Nevertheless and My Demon. 2023 was a successful year for the actor as he appeared in Sweet Home 2 and My Demon. He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. His upcoming drama Sweet Home Season 3 is scheduled to release in July.

