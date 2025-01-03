New 'clues' surface fueling aespa's Giselle and RIIZE's Wonbin's dating rumor; fans deep dive into talking styles

aespa’s Giselle and RIIZE’s Wonbin were recently embroiled in dating rumors and to fuel the news further, netizens have uncovered several clues. Fans have been closely noticing that both K-pop idols have been using similar phrases in their messages which are leading to further speculations.

A post on a South Korean blog has gone viral among netizens which suggests that Giselle from aespa and Wonbin of RIIZE are dating. In the post, it is pointed out how both the K-pop idols have been using similar wordings in their recent messages and comments to fans. These phrases aren't standard Korean but playful, informal variations designed to sound cuter. Recently, Wonbin used ‘algejji’ instead of ‘algetji’ in a comment, and Giselle used the same term on the fan communication platform Dear U Bubble.

Additionally, Wonbin has recently started ending sentences with ‘ung’ consistently since November 2024. Netizens observed that Giselle also began adopting this ending, which carries no specific meaning, heightening fans' suspicions. They also found it intriguing that Giselle’s profile picture featured a black cat, a nickname fans often associate with Wonbin, further fueling speculation.

Previously, Han Seo Hee, an ex-trainee who is known for having ‘inside information’ and industry-wide connections also revealed that Giselle and Wonbin have been dating. She dropped a picture through her DM of a couple walking around at night claiming that it was Giselle and Wonbin. Their faces are not visible in the image and it cannot be confirmed if it is them.

Giselle debuted as a K-pop idol through the girl group aespa formed by SM Entertainment, alongside Winter, Karina, and Ningning. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level, which brought them significant commercial success. The K-pop group also held their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they performed across many cities and countries.

Advertisement

Wonbin on the other hand is a member of the newly formed boy group under SM Entertainment. Apart from Wonbin, the group has six members in total including Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Seunghan, Sohee, and Anton. The group made their debut in 2023 with the single album Get a Guitar, which consisted of the title track of the same name and a B-side track, Memories.

ALSO READ: aespa’s Whiplash music video surpasses 100 million views on YouTube; it's their 10th MV to do so