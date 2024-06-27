NewJeans kicked off their first day of concert at the Tokyo Dome for the Bunnies Camp fanmeeting concert, and the show was a tremendous success. The venue was completely sold out, and it was filled with fans to the brim. However, the group’s member Danielle further surprised the fans by singing her self-composed song Butterfly for the first time ever.

On June 26, 2024, NewJeans successfully held the first day of their Bunnys Camp fanmeeting in Tokyo Dome. It was the first time that the group has held an event in Japan, and it was met with an overwhelming response from the fans. Moreover, group member Danielle gave a surprising solo performance of her new solo self-composed song, Butterfly. The song has a sweet melody and soft lyrics, complementing the singer’s personality.

Previously, Danielle has contributed to the songwriting process for multiple group songs that went on to become massive hits. Attention, Super Shy, Cool With You, ASAP, and How Sweet are the tracks that she co-wrote with other composers. Moreover, she voiced Ariel for the Korean dub version of the live-action adaptation of My Little Mermaid and also sang the track Part of Your World from the movie.

More about Bunnys Camp 2024 and NewJeans

The first day of Bunnys Camp 2024 at Tokyo Dome was held on June 26, 2024, and it featured a special guest performance by YOASOBI apart from Newjeans’ performance. The second day of the concert will be held on June 27, 2024, where Rina Sawayama will be performing as the special guest.

NewJeans made their official Japanese debut with a double single EP on June 21, 2024. It consists of four tracks: the title track, Supernatural, and the B-side, Right Now, along with instrumental versions of both songs. The group is formed by ADOR and consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. ‘

Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum, and instrumental versions of both songs. The music videos for both songs have also been released.

