NewJeans’ OMG becomes their first song to amass 700 million Spotify streams; debut track Attention exceeds THIS mark

Amid many controversies, the K-pop band NewJeans continues to showcase their musical brilliance. The five-piece K-pop ensemble’s smash-hit title track, OMG, has now garnered a total of 700 million streams on Spotify, fetching them a new career milestone. In addition to this, their debut track, Attention, also exceeded the 400 million mark on the platform.

On August 1, NewJeans’ official X (formerly Twitter) announced that OMG has surpassed 700 million Spotify streams, becoming the group’s most-streamed song as of now. Released on January 2, 2023, this chart-topping title track from the group’s first single album of the same name achieved this remarkable feat approximately after 1 year and 7 months.

In addition, their debut single, Attention, also racked up a whopping 400 million streams on Spotify after exactly 2 years of release on August 1, 2022.

Meanwhile, within 2 years of their debut, NewJeans has reached a new career peak as all of their original discography has exceeded the 100 million stream mark on Spotify. Among their total 12 songs, OMG is leading with 700 million, next in line is Ditto with 600 million, the B-side from their first single album.

Super Shy and Hype Boy are maintaining a joint hold in the third with 500 million streams each, followed by Attention. In addition, NewJeans’ more massive hits like Cookie and ETA each have over 200 million streams, while Cool With You, Hurt, ASAP, and Get Up have crossed 100 million streams on Spotify.

Advertisement

On the work front, NewJeans is currently on a break. ADOR has revealed that during this time, the group will prepare to return with more exciting projects.

They have also been bombarded with plagiarism accusations on their latest B-side track, Bubble Gum. Before the controversy, they made their comeback on May 24 with their single album, How Sweet. It features a titular title track and the B-side that has been accused of ‘copying’ British band Shakatak.

On June 21, the quintet also made their Japanese debut with a double single album Supernatural, featuring the title track of the same name, B-side Right Now, and the instrumental versions of both songs.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM spotted at Hwacheon Tomato Festival with army band, rehearses with unit ahead of performance; PICS