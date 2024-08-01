NewJeans emerges at top of K-Brand Index for idol groups with BTS and SEVENTEEN close behind; Check top 10

NewJeans topped the K-Brand Index by Asia Brand Research Institute at number one with BTS and SEVENTEEN coming in hot at number 2 and 3.

The K-Brand Index is a list announced and curated by the Asia Brand Research Institute on which they work with domestic and international researchers while going over detailed data based on field-specific panels from sample extraction to the final index selection.

According to KBIZoom on August 1, 2024, the K-Brand Index was unveiled by them. The index utilizes and scans data results of six pop culture surveys released by Korean Gallup the previous month which further validates the K-Brand Index’s validity.

In the index for idol groups, the top 30 brands were examined on major sites while going over 986,348,239 entries from June 1 to June 30. The K-Brand Index crunches numbers by analyzing data from Trends, Media, Social, Positive, Negative, Activation, and community.

NewJeans emerged at number 1 on the K-Brand Index for Idol Groups, BTS came in at number 2 and SEVENTEEN followed in on 3rd. Meanwhile, RIIZE secured the 4th spot, aespa at 5, IVE was seen on the 6th, and TWS emerged on the 7th.

Stray Kids who on July 19 made a comeback came on number 8 followed by ENHYPEN on number 9 and NCT on 10.

The director of Asia Brand Research Institute commented that NewJeans ranked number 5 in June has pulled to the number 1 spot which proves their increasing popularity and strong presence as a top global group.

He added that NewJeans has been creating a wave of popularity since its debut in 2022 as all of its albums have successfully reached the status of million seller. While continuing further, he added that NewJeans’ most recent Japanese debut song Supernatural topped at number 32 on the Billboard Global Chart.

Additionally, NewJeans became the fastest foreign group to have an event in Tokyo Dome since its debut.

In other news, NewJeans’ agency ADOR recently announced that the members will be taking a short break “to recharge” amid the ongoing plagiarism controversy with British band Shakatak.

On the other hand, NewJeans members’ parents recently accused Source Music of bad living conditions while the girls were trainees.

