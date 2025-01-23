NewJeans’ temporary group name change can lead to severe contract breach; ADOR releases official statement

NewJeans has recently asked fans for suggestions regarding their group name change temporarily. However, ADOR addressed the situation and warned the group that it could lead to a severe breach of contract. Moreover, the girl group has also appointed a new law firm to expose ADOR and HYBE’s wrongdoings.

On January 23, 2024, ADOR released an official statement to media outlets expressing concerns over the group members seeking submissions for a potential new group name, stating that such actions could constitute a significant breach of their contractual obligations.

The agency reiterated its stance that the exclusive contract with NewJeans remains valid and binding. The agency emphasized that it is actively pursuing legal measures to confirm this position through the appropriate channels.

Earlier on the same day, NewJeans addressed the ongoing legal battle between them and their agency, ADOR, which operates under HYBE. The members have appointed Shin & Kim LLC (Sejong) as their legal representatives to address these legal challenges. They claim the agencies abandoned and replaced them while spreading baseless rumors through media and online platforms. The members also allege attempts to manipulate them by secretly approaching their parents.

Following that, NewJeans took to their new Instagram page, jeanzforfree and held a contest for fans to provide suggestions for temporary group name change. The group will be taking name suggestions for the next two days.

Previously, NewJeans held an emergency press conference and announced that they decided to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR. The reason for the abrupt decision was the company’s failure to meet the group’s list of demands. In response to the contract termination, ADOR announced that it had filed a lawsuit with the Seoul Central District Court to uphold its exclusive contracts with Newjeans.

NewJeans, formed by ADOR, consists of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. Their debut was on July 22, 2022, with the single Attention, which became an instant viral sensation. Some of the group’s popular songs include OMG!, Ditto, Super Shy, and more. Moreover, the group made their comeback on May 24, 2024, with a double single featuring four tracks: the title track How Sweet, the B-side Bubble Gum.

