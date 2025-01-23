CONFIRMED: Resident Playbook: Go Yoon Jung’s Hospital Playlist spin-off medical drama to air on April 2025

Resident Playbook is an upcoming South Korean K-drama starring Go Yoon Jung, which has finally confirmed the broadcast date following multiple delays. From production issues to script revision, several roadblocks have led to the postponement of the much-anticipated series. The plot of the story follows the realistic and relatable lives of medical residents at a university hospital.

On January 23, 2025, tvN unveiled an extensive lineup of all the K-dramas releasing this year. Resident Playbook has also been included and confirmed that the show will air in April 2025. Initially, the show was set to premiere right after the finale of Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles. However, the doctor’s strike was faced with public backlash, and due to that, every promotional activity had to be suspended by the production team.

Moreover, the protests have also led to revisions and changes in the script. It has also been reported that the actors had to reshoot some of the scenes, and because of that, they have become extremely frustrated with the situation. However, they are constantly working hard and giving their all to complete the project.

The filming is taking place inside hospitals with due permission. The source from the production has also revealed to a South Korean media outlet that they cannot delay the show indefinitely because of their contract with the OTT platform.

Wise Resident Life is the spin-off of the popular medical drama, Hospital Playlist. The show will showcase the realistic lives of doctors and patients inside a hospital. Moreover, the plot will also explore the ever-evolving relationships among co-workers. The K-drama stars Go Youn Jung in the lead role alongside Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, Kang You Seok, and Jung Joon Won. The show is directed and written by Lee Min Soo.

Some of the other K-drama included in tvN’s lineup include My Dearest Nemesis starring Moon Ga Young and Choi Hyun Wook in February, and March releases Lee Sun Bin and Kang Tae Oh’s The Potato Lab and Divorce Insurance with Lee Dong Wook in the lead. Are you excited for the upcoming shows?

