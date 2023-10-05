After Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan summoned by ED for online betting case: Report

It’s been a day since Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an online betting case, however later new reports cleared the rumored allegations against the Wake Up Sid's actor. Furthermore, it was also said that as many as 17 celebrities are also under the radar of the ED. Now, reports of comedian Kapil Sharma, Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, and TV star Hina Khan being summoned by the above-mentioned authority have surfaced online.

Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan summoned by ED

According to a report by India Today, in connection to the grounds of promoting a subsidiary app of an online betting platform Mahadev Bookcase, celebs like Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Hina Khan have also been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate after Ranbir Kapoor. These four celebs have been asked to appear in front of the ED tomorrow, i.e. October 6. Along with the celebs, influencers, and social media personalities who promoted the app, celebrities who attended the lavish wedding of one of the promoters of the app, Sourabh Chandrakar in Dubai, will also be summoned.

India Today claimed that according to the digital evidence with ED, a whooping Rs 112 crore was funneled through hawala channels to an event management firm. Not just it, it was also stated that bills amounting to Rs 42 crore to pay for hotel books were also settled in cash last month. While Kapil, Huma Qureshi, and Hina have not yet reacted to the summon, News18 reported that Ranbir’s team allegedly contacted the ED and requested two weeks’ time to appear before them.

News 18 also quoted a source saying that Ranbir has not been summoned as an accused. “Ranbir Kapoor has been summoned to understand the betting business transactions. At this point, he has not been summoned as accused. His questioning is important to know his knowledge about the money sources he received. It will possibly indicate the plans of the promoters and their association. Ranbir Kapoor may not be part of a conspiracy but very important to understand the scam,” the unnamed source said. Furthermore, it’s been alleged that the promoters of the Mahadev app, Sourabh Chandrakar, and Ravi Uppal, used money earned from the betting to pay celebrities in cash for advertising the application.

