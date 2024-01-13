Agastya Nanda reminded Sriram Raghavan of young Amitabh Bachchan, feels he is ‘refreshingly normal’

Sriram Raghavan is currently the talk of the town ever since his upcoming movie Merry Christmas was released. The film starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi has been garnering some good responses already. Well, the National award-winning director is all geared up for his upcoming project Ikkis which will star Agastya Nanda in the lead. In a recent interview with Film Companion, The Archies star opened up about his working experience with the Badlapur director. In the same interview, Sriram’s video was played where he revealed the reason behind casting the star kid in Ikkis.

Sriram Raghavan called Agastya Nanda refreshingly normal

Recalling his first meeting with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Sriram Raghavan said that when he first met Agastya Nanda he was reminded of a young Amitabh Bachchan from his films like Saat Hindustani (1969) and Anand (1971). The director added that Agastya has a certain charm and he looks the part. Raghavan also expressed that he is looking forward to working with The Archies star.

“He’s a guy who is refreshingly normal and there’s no bells and whistles. I have seen his The Archies and I loved the film, I loved his character and many other characters in the film. So I know he knows the process of the film and now I am looking at diving with him into more subjects,” Sriram told Film Companion.

Agastya Nanda recalls his first meeting with Sriram Raghavan

Reacting to Sriram Raghavan’s appreciation Agastya Nanda expressed feeling emotional. Recalling his first meeting with the director, The Archies star revealed that it was a crazy experience. He said that before starting the Zoya Akhtar film, he went around introducing himself to a lot of people because he did not have social media and people did not know what he looked like. It was then that he went to producer Dinesh Vijan’s office and asked him for work. Two days after meeting him the producer called him to his office and that is when he met the Andhadhun director for the first time and came to know about being offered Ikkis.

