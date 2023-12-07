Who is The Archies’ Agastya Nanda? Know everything about Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson

Unless you've been living in a secret cave, you've undoubtedly caught wind of the electrifying buzz surrounding The Archies, marking the grand debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and a few other fresh faces in the glamorous world of showbiz. Directed by the illustrious Zoya Akhtar, the much-anticipated film hit the OTT platform Netflix on December 7.

In this Bollywood rendition of the beloved Archie comics, Agastya Nanda steps into the shoes of the iconic Archie Andrews. Given Agastya's relatively low profile in the Bollywood limelight before this debut, there's a tantalizing air of curiosity surrounding his background, family connections, and more. If you're hungry for all the intriguing details, fear not—this article is your one-stop destination for the inside scoop!

Agastya Nanda's early life and education

Agastya Nanda, born to Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda in November 2000, is currently 23 years old. The young talent has an elder sister, the entrepreneurial Navya Naveli Nanda, who often graces the headlines due to her rumored relationship with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. Navya frequently shares snapshots of moments with Agastya on her Instagram page, offering glimpses into their close bond. Agastya pursued his education at Seven Oaks School in London, marking a significant chapter in his academic journey.

Shweta Bachchan-Nikhil Nanda

Agastya Nanda's parents are prominent figures in their respective domains. Shweta Bachchan, born on March 17, 1974, is an Indian columnist, author, and former model. Renowned for her columns in Daily News and Analysis and Vogue India, she is also the author of the bestselling novel Paradise Towers. Shweta has made a mark in the world of modeling through TV ads and, in 2018, launched her own fashion label, MXS.

While Shweta is a well-known name in the entertainment industry, Nikhil Nanda, her husband, is a notable figure in the business world. Serving as the chairman and managing director of Escorts Limited, Nikhil continues the legacy of a company founded by his paternal grandfather, Har Prasad Nanda.

Agastya Nanda's connection to the Bachchan and Kapoor family

Agastya Nanda's maternal grandparents are none other than the legendary Bollywood stars, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan, Agastya's mother, has a famous brother, Abhishek Bachchan, making him Agastya's uncle. Furthermore, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is married to Abhishek, holds the title of Agastya's aunt.

Expanding the family connections, Amitabh Bachchan's brother, Ajitabh Bachchan, has a daughter named Naina. Notably, Naina is married to actor Kunal Kapoor, thereby becoming Agastya's cousin aunt and uncle.

Turning the pages to his paternal lineage, Agastya's grandparents, Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda, may no longer be with us, but their legacy lives on. Notably, Ritu Nanda, being the daughter of the legendary Raj Kapoor, intertwines Agastya with the illustrious Kapoor family legacy.

Agastya Nanda’s big debut in The Archies

Agastya Nanda takes on the central role of Archie Andrews in The Archies, a casting decision that came as a surprise to him. Joining the ensemble last, he initially thought it might be a prank.

Transported to the fictional Indian town of Riverdale in the swinging 1960s, Agastya's Archie Andrews becomes the heartthrob and charming casanova of the era. Against this vibrant backdrop, the film weaves a tapestry of friendship, love, and rebellion, creating a narrative that transcends time.

The Archies made its global debut on Netflix on December 7, featuring other star kids in prominent roles, such as Suhana Khan portraying Veronica Lodge and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper.

