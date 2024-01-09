5 Sriram Raghavan movies to watch before Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas releases

Sriram Raghavan, the acclaimed Indian film director and screenwriter renowned for his mastery in neo-noir cinema, is set to make a return to the big screen with his latest venture, Merry Christmas.

The film boasts an unconventional pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles, generating considerable excitement among audiences. The intriguing trailer, adept at keeping the plot under wraps, has only heightened anticipation, leaving viewers eager to unravel the mystery woven by Raghavan.

As we brace ourselves for the captivating experience that Merry Christmas promises to deliver, let's delve into the director’s illustrious filmography—a treasure trove of compelling stories and brilliant performances. His past works stand as a testament to his talent and artistic prowess, setting the stage for yet another cinematic spectacle.

Sriram Raghavan films to watch before Merry Christmas:

1. Andhadhun (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Hemanth M. Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Hemanth M. Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Yogesh Chandekar Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

Andhadhun, a black comedy crime thriller, unfolds the gripping tale of Akash, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, a piano player who feigns blindness. The narrative takes an unexpected turn as he becomes unwittingly enmeshed in a crime, leading to a cascade of problems.

The film garnered widespread critical acclaim, and its success wasn't confined to applause alone—it also emerged as a commercial triumph. The accolades showered upon it include three National Film Awards.

2. Badlapur (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Action/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Divya Dutta

Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Yami Gautam, Divya Dutta Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Zee5

Badlapur, an intense action thriller, traces the journey of Varun Dhawan’s Raghu, who, after losing his family to two bank robbers, embarks on a path of revenge. The film, based on the novel Death's Dark Abyss by Italian writer Massimo Carlotto, unfolded a gripping narrative that resonated with both critics and audiences alike, with praise for its compelling plot and stellar performances.

3. Agent Vinod (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 37 min

2 hours 37 min IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Spy/Thriller

Spy/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prem Chopra, Adil Hussain

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Prem Chopra, Adil Hussain Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas

Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Agent Vinod, an action-packed spy thriller starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, unravels the story of Agent Vinod as he embarks on a clandestine mission to uncover the truth behind the death of his colleague. The plot thickens as he unravels a larger conspiracy, weaving a web of suspense and intrigue.

4. Johnny Gaddaar (2007)

Running Time: 2 hours 15 mins

2 hours 15 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Thriller

Thriller Movie Star Cast: Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, Zakir Hussain, Govind Namdeo, Dayanand Shetty, Ashwini Kalsekar

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dharmendra, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, Zakir Hussain, Govind Namdeo, Dayanand Shetty, Ashwini Kalsekar Writer: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar

Johnny Gaddaar, a thrilling movie that marked the debut of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, spins a tale around a gang of five individuals operating a gambling club. The plot takes a sinister turn when a member's police contact proposes a deal, prompting the group to pool in money to initiate the transaction. However, the story takes an unexpected twist as greed creeps in, leading to unforeseen consequences. The film garnered critical acclaim for its intriguing narrative.

5. Ek Hasina Thi (2004)

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Thriller

Thriller Movie Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava

Saif Ali Khan, Urmila Matondkar, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti

Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sriram Raghavan made an impactful directorial debut with the thriller film Ek Hasina Thi, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Urmila Matondkar in lead roles. The film revolves around a woman who becomes enamored with a charismatic and enigmatic businessman. TheIR romance takes a dark turn as she finds herself framed for his crimes. Emerging from prison, she is poised to take revenge.

More about Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas

The trailer of Merry Christmas offers a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Albert and Maria, portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif, as they cross paths on a fateful Christmas Eve. What begins as a seemingly ordinary meeting takes an unexpected turn into the shadows.

The supporting cast boasts notable names such as Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand in the Hindi version, while the Tamil rendition features Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kavin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams. Special cameos by Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar are set to grace both versions.

This cinematic experience, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, is slated to release in theaters on January 12, 2024.

