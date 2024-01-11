Ananya Panday wants to be part of THIS film franchise; reveals what she'd 'steal' from Shah Rukh Khan-Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday is stealing the spotlight with her stellar performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Embodying the character Ahana in a film that delves into the intricacies of friendships, alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, Ananya's portrayal of a young millennial navigating life's twists and turns is earning her well-deserved praise. In a recent interview, the actress spilled the beans on some entertaining revelations, including her dream of being part of the popular Dhoom franchise.

Ananya Panday would love to be a part of the Dhoom franchise

In a conversation with Zoom, Ananya Panday was asked about the film franchise she would love to be a part of, and without hesitation, she expressed her desire to join the Dhoom franchise. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress confessed to being a fervent Dhoom fan, proudly claiming to know all the dance steps to the songs. She went on to emphasize that the movie played a significant role in shaping her cinematic interests.

In a playful segment, Ananya was tasked with choosing what she would like to steal from various personalities. Her responses were both humorous and endearing. From Shah Rukh Khan, she chose to steal his intelligence. When it came to Suhana Khan, the Dream Girl 2 star expressed her desire to take Suhana's sweet voice, making a light-hearted reference to Ursula from The Little Mermaid.

Continuing the fun, Ananya shared that she would love to have Janhvi Kapoor's long and thick hair. For her father, Chunky Panday, she amusingly selected his sunglasses, quipping that she tends to swipe them anyway. Lastly, from Sara Ali Khan, the young actress shared that she would like to steal her discipline.

Digging into Ananya Panday's professional front

Ananya recently featured in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, this coming-of-age tale is skillfully brought to life by debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh. The film delves into the relatable journey of best friends navigating the intricacies of aspirations, relationships, and emotions in a world heavily dependent on social media validation.

Looking ahead, the actress has exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to star in Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and will also make her debut in the web series realm with Call Me Bae.

