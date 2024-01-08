Kho Gaye Hum Kahan star Ananya Panday opines on online trolling; 'I'm grateful for whatever's happened'

Ananya Panday is earning accolades for her latest performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Having entered the film industry with Student of the Year 2 in 2019, the 25-year-old actress has frequently become a target for online trolls, critiqued for her comments, fashion choices, and familial background in the film industry.

In a recent interview, Ananya, daughter of actor Chunky Panday, openly discussed her encounters with online trolling. She expressed that the challenges she has faced since her debut in acting have played a crucial role in shaping her personal and professional growth.

Ananya Panday aspires to portray characters that leave a lasting impression

In a conversation with PTI, Ananya Panday shared, "If I hadn't been exposed to those emotions, I would probably not be able to perform a certain way. So I'm grateful for whatever's happened because I have been allowed to express myself through my work. And, some criticism is actually helpful and important feedback. Obviously, you have to block out the mindless trolling."

Regarding the positive response to her recent films, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Gehraiyaan, Ananya reflected on the transient nature of public perception in the film industry. She advocated for staying grounded amidst both praise and criticism, emphasizing the need for continuous self-improvement and learning to navigate the ever-changing landscape of opinions.

Ananya Panday expressed her joy over the audience's resonance with her character, Ahana, in the movie. She portrayed a work-driven marketing executive navigating challenges in both her relationship and career, seeking validation on social media. Panday shared that working on the film, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, was among her most fulfilling experiences.

The actress aspires to leave a lasting impact by playing roles that transcend generations, aiming for characters that people remember fondly and can relate to. Drawing inspiration from her own nostalgic film memories like Jaane Tu Yaa Jaane Naa, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Panday envisions creating timeless and relatable cinematic moments for her audience.

Kho Gaye… delves into the challenges of hyper-connectivity in the Internet age and the incessant quest for validation from strangers, exploring the stories of three friends unable to progress in life. Ananya, portraying Ahana, Siddhant Chaturvedi as Imaad, a stand-up comic concealing tragedy, and Adarsh Gourav as Neil, a fitness instructor aspiring for success, collectively navigate through societal pressures.

The film aims to comprehend the contemporary generation's struggles, shedding light on unspoken issues surrounding social media and evolving relationships. The Dream Girl 2 actress, acknowledging her own Instagram use while avoiding X, shared that the film prompted her to reassess her relationship with social media. Emphasizing the impermanence of online platforms, Panday advocates for recognizing the real world beyond screens.

Despite receiving acclaim for emotional scenes, she revealed her personal challenge of portraying laughter on screen. Panday credits acting coach Atul Mongia's workshop for helping her navigate this difficulty, employing exercises to express various emotions.

Looking ahead, Panday shared her excitement about upcoming projects, including Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and her debut web series Call Me Bae, describing the gratification of collaborating with directors like Zoya Akhtar, Shakun Batra, and Vikramaditya Motwane, who inspire her growth as an actor.