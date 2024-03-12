Anisha Padukone on Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh expecting their first child; reveals who would spoil baby most

Bollywood’s power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in 2018, have consistently been the epitome of relationship goals. Recently, they shared the joyous news of expecting their first child, due this September. In light of this wonderful announcement, Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, expressed her heartfelt sentiments about the impending arrival of the family's newest member. Additionally, she revealed who among the family members is likely to spoil the baby the most.

Anisha Padukone expresses her happiness about Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh expecting their first child

In a recent conversation with MyFitness on iDiva, Anisha Padukone shared her feelings about the imminent arrival of her sister Deepika Padukone and her brother-in-law Ranveer Singh's first baby. She expressed, “Great, great, first-time feeling,” encapsulating her excitement and joy for this new chapter in their lives.

When asked about who she believes would spoil the little one the most among the family members, Anisha deliberated, “Spoil. It’s a tough one. I want to say Ranveer, but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents are also gonna be right up there.” She acknowledged the possibility of herself indulging the child as well, emphasizing the abundance of love and attention awaiting the newest member of the family.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s first baby announcement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took to Instagram last month to announce their forthcoming journey into parenthood in the most adorable manner. Their announcement post featured an image adorned with symbols associated with babies, including tiny clothes, shoes, and balloons, with the significant date “September 2024” written at the center.

Following this happy revelation, the couple was inundated with love and well-wishes from the film fraternity. Stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and many others conveyed their heartfelt congratulations.

On the same day, Deepika and Ranveer embarked on a journey to Jamnagar to attend the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their departure from the Mumbai airport was met with a heartwarming reception from the paparazzi.

