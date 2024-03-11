7 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movies for your entertainment
Presented below is a compilation of all the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movies, perfect for fans eagerly anticipating their future collaborations.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone undeniably stand as a powerhouse couple in Bollywood, captivating audiences not only with their real-life chemistry but also with their enchanting performances on the silver screen. Together, they have crafted cinematic gems, particularly when collaborating with the historical genre maestro, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As fans eagerly await to witness their magic on screen once again, let's take a nostalgic journey through all the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movies.
7 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movies to watch:
1. Cirkus (2022)
- Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
- IMDb Rating: 4.5/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma
- Director: Rohit Shetty
- Writer: Yunus Sajawal
- Year of release: 2022
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
In Cirkus, chaos ensues and mistaken identities lead to uproarious confusion when two sets of twins, separated at birth, coincidentally find themselves in the same city. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the song Current Laga Re, injecting an extra dose of energy and glamor to the film.
2. 83 (2021)
- Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
- Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk
- Director: Kabir Khan
- Writer: Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala, Sumit Arora
- Year of release: 2021
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Disney+Hotstar
One of the recent Ranveer Singh and Deepika movies, 83, chronicles the inspiring journey of the Indian cricket team under the leadership of captain Kapil Dev. Amid skepticism and ridicule, the team defied all odds to etch their names in history by clinching victory at the 1983 World Cup.
3. Padmaavat (2018)
- Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.1/10
- Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia
- Year of release: 2018
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
In Padmaavat, considered one of the popular Ranveer-Deepika movies, the story unfolds around Queen Padmavati, who enjoys a blissful marriage with a Rajput ruler. However, their peaceful existence is shattered when the ruthless Sultan, Alauddin Khalji, becomes consumed by an obsession with her beauty.
4. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
- Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins
- IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
- Movie Genre: History/Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia
- Year of release: 2015
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Bajirao Mastani solidifies its position as one of the most beloved Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movies. This epic tale narrates the saga of the heroic Peshwa Bajirao, wedded to Kashibai, whose life takes a turn when he falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess.
5. Finding Fanny (2014)
- Running Time: 1 hour 36 mins
- IMDb Rating: 5.7/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy/Adventure
- Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur
- Director: Homi Adajania
- Writer: Homi Adajania, Kersi Khambatta
- Year of release: 2014
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
In Finding Fanny, the narrative follows five friends from Goa setting out on a road trip in search of Fanny, the love interest of an elderly postman. Ranveer Singh makes a cameo appearance as Deepika's husband.
6. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.4/10
- Movie Genre: Romance/Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak
- Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
- Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
One of the most famous Ranveer and Deepika movies, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, unfolds a tale of star-crossed lovers, entwined in a passionate romance that defies the longstanding rivalry between their families.
7. Bombay Talkies (2013)
- Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins
- IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naman Jain
- Director: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap
- Writer: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Reema Kagti
- Year of release: 2013
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Bombay Talkies serves as an anthology of four short stories, each depicting the profound impact that cinema wields on individuals hailing from diverse backgrounds. Notably, the film features a special appearance by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who star in a vibrant celebration during the song Apna Bombay Talkies. However, the duo doesn’t share the frame.
Looking ahead, excitement builds as both Ranveer and Deepika gear up for their upcoming projects. Among these is Singham Again, a cop universe film directed by Rohit Shetty, where the duo will share the screen. Joining them is a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.
