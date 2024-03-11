7 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movies for your entertainment

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone undeniably stand as a powerhouse couple in Bollywood, captivating audiences not only with their real-life chemistry but also with their enchanting performances on the silver screen. Together, they have crafted cinematic gems, particularly when collaborating with the historical genre maestro, Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As fans eagerly await to witness their magic on screen once again, let's take a nostalgic journey through all the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movies.

7 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone movies to watch:



1. Cirkus (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 4.5/10

4.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy

Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma

Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Writer: Yunus Sajawal

Yunus Sajawal Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Cirkus, chaos ensues and mistaken identities lead to uproarious confusion when two sets of twins, separated at birth, coincidentally find themselves in the same city. Deepika Padukone makes a special appearance in the song Current Laga Re, injecting an extra dose of energy and glamor to the film.

2. 83 (2021)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

2 hours 40 mins IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Biography/Sport/Drama

Biography/Sport/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Writer: Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala, Sumit Arora

Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Vasan Bala, Sumit Arora Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Disney+Hotstar

One of the recent Ranveer Singh and Deepika movies, 83, chronicles the inspiring journey of the Indian cricket team under the leadership of captain Kapil Dev. Amid skepticism and ridicule, the team defied all odds to etch their names in history by clinching victory at the 1983 World Cup.

3. Padmaavat (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: History/Drama/Romance

History/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Padmaavat, considered one of the popular Ranveer-Deepika movies, the story unfolds around Queen Padmavati, who enjoys a blissful marriage with a Rajput ruler. However, their peaceful existence is shattered when the ruthless Sultan, Alauddin Khalji, becomes consumed by an obsession with her beauty.

4. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Running Time: 2 hours 38 mins

2 hours 38 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: History/Romance/Drama

History/Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prakash Kapadia Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

Bajirao Mastani solidifies its position as one of the most beloved Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh movies. This epic tale narrates the saga of the heroic Peshwa Bajirao, wedded to Kashibai, whose life takes a turn when he falls in love with Mastani, a warrior princess.

5. Finding Fanny (2014)

Running Time: 1 hour 36 mins

1 hour 36 mins IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Adventure

Comedy/Adventure Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur

Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Kapur Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania Writer: Homi Adajania, Kersi Khambatta

Homi Adajania, Kersi Khambatta Year of release: 2014

2014 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

In Finding Fanny, the narrative follows five friends from Goa setting out on a road trip in search of Fanny, the love interest of an elderly postman. Ranveer Singh makes a cameo appearance as Deepika's husband.

6. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

One of the most famous Ranveer and Deepika movies, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, unfolds a tale of star-crossed lovers, entwined in a passionate romance that defies the longstanding rivalry between their families.

7. Bombay Talkies (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naman Jain

Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Naman Jain Director: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap

Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap Writer: Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Reema Kagti

Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Reema Kagti Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Bombay Talkies serves as an anthology of four short stories, each depicting the profound impact that cinema wields on individuals hailing from diverse backgrounds. Notably, the film features a special appearance by numerous Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, who star in a vibrant celebration during the song Apna Bombay Talkies. However, the duo doesn’t share the frame.

Looking ahead, excitement builds as both Ranveer and Deepika gear up for their upcoming projects. Among these is Singham Again, a cop universe film directed by Rohit Shetty, where the duo will share the screen. Joining them is a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and more.

