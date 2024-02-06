Baby John: Janhvi Kapoor admires Varun Dhawan's look; Arjun Kapoor excited for VD-Atlee's 'mass combo'

Filmmaker Atlee has revealed the title of his upcoming film featuring actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. JioStudios shared a teaser exceeding one minute in duration on its YouTube channel on Monday, along with announcing the film's release date.

Titled Baby John, the teaser showcases Varun in an action-packed role as he gears up to confront his adversaries. The announcement has generated considerable excitement among fans and has also garnered attention from the film industry. Bollywood celebrities have praised the teaser, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

Bollywood celebs laud Baby John's first look video

On Monday, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share his excitement for Baby John. He posted the first look video with a caption that read, "Baby John is here!!! Atlee and VD make a powerful combo. Can't wait for this one on the big screen...." Janhvi Kapoor, who previously worked with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, expressed her amazement at the actor's intense action avatar, commenting, "Excuse me, Baby John, what have you done to baby @varundvn?? This looks fire."

Karan Johar, who launched Varun in his debut film Student of the Year, also showed his support, stating, "VD in the house! #babyjohn killing it! Congratulations to @atlee47 and the entire team! #Kalees." Take a look:

Rohit Shetty, renowned for his blockbuster mass entertainers, was thoroughly impressed and wasted no time in praising the film. He enthusiastically welcomed the Badlapur actor into the world of mass entertainers, expressing, "Welcome to the world of mass entertainer, Varun... Blockbuster loading..."

About Baby John

Helmed by A. Kaleeswaran, Baby John, formerly known as VD18, stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, accompanied by Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in supporting capacities. The film's music is composed by S. Thaman. Anticipation surrounds its theatrical release scheduled for March 15th.

During a previous interview with indianexpress.com, Atlee discussed his foray into film production, citing Shah Rukh Khan as a significant influence. He stated, "Shah Rukh sir inspired me, not just as an actor, but also as a producer. I have learnt the craft from spending four years with him. Now, I have started producing films here in Bollywood. I already produced a couple of films in the south, and now I have started producing all over — producing two in Tamil, two in Telugu, two in Hindi.”

Baby John is a remake of Theri, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Amy Jackson in prominent roles. The original film earned praise from critics and enjoyed commercial success at the box office.