Baby John: Varun Dhawan's fan demands tickets for action entertainer even before bookings open; actor reacts

Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated action-packed entertainer, Baby John, is gearing up to be one of Bollywood's most awaited releases this year. With shooting wrapped up, the film is set to hit theaters on May 31st. Despite being almost two months away from its release date, fans are already buzzing with excitement to catch it on the big screen. A recent viral video on social media depicted a fan humorously attempting to book tickets at the theater, only to discover that bookings hadn't opened yet.

Fan wants to secure tickets for Baby John before bookings open

A recent viral video circulating on social media has brought laughter to many, showcasing a humorous encounter at a local theater. In the video, an excited fan eagerly tries to secure tickets for the upcoming Varun Dhawan starrer, Baby John, despite its release being a good two months away. With genuine excitement, the fan approaches the ticket counter, only to be gently informed that pre-booking won't commence until a week before the film hits the screens.

However, the fan, in jest, appears to get frustrated and playfully hints at delivering a punch to the attendant.

The video caught the attention of none other than Varun himself, who not only liked the post but also shared it on his Instagram stories, accompanied by a flurry of fire emojis.

About Baby John

Baby John is an upcoming action entertainer that stars Varun Dhawan in the lead along with Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. A. Kaleeswaran is the director of the film, which is supported by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande in collaboration with Atlee and Cine1 Studios, A for Apple Studios, and Cine1 Studios Production.

The film is slated to release in the cinemas on May 31, 2024.

Varun Dhawan's work front

Varun Dhawan has an exciting lineup ready for his fans. After Baby John, he will be seen in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Janhvi Kapoor which is slated to release on April 18, 2025.

He has also been roped for Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh. Apparently, 10 heroines will be cast in the film. The film is expected to go on floors in December this year and will be released next year.

