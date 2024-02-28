WATCH: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor share warm hug as they get spotted in city; fans react

The onscreen pairing of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has garnered immense love from audiences. Their chemistry has been evident in films like ABCD 2, Street Dancer 3D, and Bhediya. Beyond their professional collaborations, Varun and Shraddha share a strong camaraderie off-screen, which is greatly admired by their fans. Recently, both actors were spotted in the city, much to the delight of their admirers.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor seen at a sports club

On Tuesday evening, the paparazzi captured Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor as they exited a sports club in Mumbai. Shraddha opted for a comfortable attire and appeared radiant even without makeup. Varun looked stylish in his casual ensemble, exuding his usual charm. As they bid farewell to each other, the duo shared a warm hug, showcasing their camaraderie. Shortly after, they departed in their respective swanky cars.

Take a look:

The video garnered an outpouring of comments from fans expressing their desire to see Varun and Shraddha in a movie together soon. One fan expressed, "Friendship goals. They are so amazing, talented, and wonderful. Please, producers, we're craving an intense romantic movie with #varshra." Another fan echoed the sentiment, stating, "VarShra reunion after so long." Similarly, another fan exclaimed, "VarShra should do a movie again."

The bond between Varun and Shraddha was highlighted by another fan who commented, "Their bond is too special love them." Lastly, a fan expressed their anticipation, saying, "Was waiting for their reunion. Love VarShra."

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Varun's latest appearance was in the romantic drama Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The film received a mostly mixed reception upon its release. His upcoming project is the action drama film Baby John, directed by Kalees and backed by Altee. The cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 31st this year. In addition to his film ventures, the actor is venturing into the realm of web series with the action thriller web series Citadel India, led by Raj and DK.

As for Shraddha, she charmed audiences with her performance in Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

While it's no secret that she's currently immersed in filming the comedy horror sequel Stree 2, where she shares the screen with Rajkummar Rao, the actress recently provided insights into her upcoming projects during a fan interaction session. She revealed that she has a couple of movies in the pipeline, one being adapted from the mythological genre and another exploring the intriguing concept of time travel.

