BMCM's Ali Abbas Zafar wishes to direct Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn in action films: 'It'll be different'

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film casts action stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. in the lead In a new interview, Ali shared that he now wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn in the action genre but in separate films.

On March 31, Bade Miyan Chote Miyand director Ali Abbas Zafar had a conversation with the Press Trust of India (PTI). During the interaction, he said that he wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Ajay Devgn in action films.

“I want to work with all the actors in the industry, but definitely on my wish list are Aamir sir, Shah Rukh sir, and Ajay Devgn. I want to do action with them. It will be a different kind of action with each of them,” the director said.

For the unversed, Ali has collaborated with Salman Khan on Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat. He further added, “Like, Sultan is a sports drama, but it also has action. You have to make an action film for every different actor which is customized for them or brings them out of their comfort zone."

Calling it a “dream for any director" to work with these actors, the filmmaker said that these actors have been here for 30-35 years, and the kind of fan base they have is amazing. "So, let's see, fingers crossed,” he concluded.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead heroes while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the baddie. Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha also play pivotal roles in the film.

The recently released 3-minute and 31-second trailer offers a captivating glimpse into the high-octane action sequences, packed with jaw-dropping stunts combined with Akshay Kumar's eternal charisma and the electrifying energy of Tiger Shroff. Adding to the intrigue is the introduction of Prithviraj Sukumaran in an anti-hero role.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024.

