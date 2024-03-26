BMCM: Manushi Chhillar calls Akshay Kumar 'OG hero' in action; says she counts on him for career advice

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Two years after the release of her acting debut Samrat Prithviraj, Manushi Chhillar is set to return to the big screen with Akshay Kumar with this project. Ahead of the release of the film, Manushi talked about her BMCM co-star Akshay Kumar, and called him the OG hero when it comes to action.

Manushi Chhillar praises BMCM co-star Akshay Kumar

The makers have released the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan today, March 26. At the trailer launch event, during an exclusive interview with News18, Manushi Chhillar spoke about her equation with Akshay Kumar.

Referring to him as ‘a guiding source,' she revealed that she counts on the actor for career-related advice. Manushi said, “As he has seen me since day one, he does have that sense of protectiveness over me. He always gives me advice. He’s someone I can call up and talk about yeh nahi ho raha hai, woh nahi ho raha, how to go about things. He’s the OG hero when it comes to action.”

Akshay Kumar speaks about Manushi Chhillar

At the same event, Akshay also talked about Manushi and shared how ‘surprised’ he was watching her doing action. He added, “She has done a lot of action in the film. It really surprised me because I remember Ali and I were discussing whether Manushi would be able to do so many action scenes. But he was absolutely right. Manushi has done great action.”

He further continued, “I’ve done a lot of action in my career for like 23 years, and this girl has taken and beaten me! You guys watch this film, and you’ll understand she has done a great job. Alaya, on the other hand, has words of action in the film.”

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akshay plays a soldier on a mission and Manushi as an army captain.

More about Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff as the lead heroes while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the baddie. Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha also play pivotal roles in the film.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar and is scheduled for release on April 10th, 2024.

