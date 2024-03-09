Deepika Padukone is proud of her 'little one' Anisha Padukone for THIS reason; DEETS

Deepika Padukone's sister, Anisha Padukone, the CEO of her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation, has been honored with the SheSparks Award for Social Impact. The proud sister Deepika took to Instagram Stories to express her happiness at her 'little one' bagging the award.

As Anisha Padukone won the prestigious award, Deepika Padukone took to Instagram and shared her joy. The gorgeous and talented star shared the announcement post by The Live Love Laugh Foundation's official Instagram page and captioned it, "My little one Anisha Padukone," followed by a white heart emoji.

The announcement post by TLLL Foundation reads, "Congratulations to our CEO, Anisha Padukone for winning the SheSparks award for Social Impact! The SheSparks awards committee commended Anisha's 'commitment to uplifting persons with mental illness and fostering community empowerment.' The awards ceremony followed a day-long program featuring changemakers from many walks of life. Anisha's inspiring address at SheSparks highlighted how lives can be transformed through better mental health."

Deepika Padukone's work front

Deepika was last seen in Fighter, which was released in January this year. The film, which paired her opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time, did a business of approximately Rs 200 crore in India.

She'll next be seen in the highly anticipated sci-fi flick Kalki 2898 AD. Nag Ashwin directed the big-budget pan-India film, which stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The film will be released worldwide on May 9, 2024.

After this, Deepika will appear in Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again, the third installment of the much-loved Singham franchise and the fifth part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Deepika is the new entry in the universe and will play the role of Lady Singham. Her first look from the film was unveiled last year and received a thunderous response from netizens.

Singham Again will also have Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film will be released on August 15, 2024. Are you excited?

