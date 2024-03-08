WATCH: Radhika Merchant congratulates Ranveer Singh in Gujarati on expecting first child with Deepika Padukone

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, are expecting their first child. The big announcement was made by the couple last week, on February 29, with a cute social media post. An outpour of love and blessings began for the couple in the form of heartfelt wishes. A day later, after making the pregnancy news official, they headed to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar. Several inside glimpses from the gala event continue to rule the internet. Now, another cutesy video going viral on social media shows Radhika Merchant congratulating the expecting parents in Gujarati.

Ranveer Singh receives Gujarati wishes from Radhika Merchant

On March 8, a while back, we got our hands on another inside video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions that took place in Jamnagar. The video features the soon-to-be bride Radhika and Ranveer Singh sharing the stage. In the video, the gorgeous beauty expresses gratitude towards the Singham Again actor and expresses her heartiest congratulations on expecting their first child.

She said, “Thank you so much. Now Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's family is gonna grow from 2. So congratulations for that from our Jamnagar family to your family.” Overwhelmed by the response, the actor beamed a bright smile and bowed down with folded hands as he acknowledged the wishes and fans hooting amidst the crowd.

Take a look at the video which has been ruling the internet

Shah Rukh Khan's Gujarati recitation of his iconic dialogue

In addition to this, a viral video earlier surfaced on the internet, showcased Shah Rukh Khan delighting the audience with a surprise rendition of his iconic dialogue Ek ladki thi deewani si ek ladke par wo marti thi from the movie Mohabbatein. Adding on to the surprise package was his choice of language as he delivered this time in Gujarati and not Hindi.

Take a look:

In a recent interview with Vogue US, Radhika elucidated why she and Anant chose Jamnagar for their pre-wedding festivities. The soon-to-be bride Radhika said that choosing Jamnagar was a way of honoring their roots and the family’s legacy. She added that it is where her husband-to-be works and spends most of their time. “It is also where Anant’s grandmother, Kokilaben, was born and truly where our heart is. Anant and I both believe that this is our karma bhoomi or land of duty,” she shared.

