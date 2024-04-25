Did you know Fardeen Khan bagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi after being ‘spotted’ at award show?

Fardeen Khan will delight his fans after a long hiatus of 14 years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic drama series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the web show, he will be seen essaying the role of Wali Mohammed.

The epic drama series is already generating significant enthusiasm amongst fans following its grandeur. On the other hand, in a recent interview, Fardeen Khan recalled an interesting anecdote as he revealed how he bagged the role in the series.

Fardeen Khan spills beans on bagging role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

During a recent conversation with News 18 Showsha, Fardeen recalled how the casting director of the series, Shruti Mahajan who has been working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a long time 'spotted' him at an award show. Though the actor wasn’t sure if she spotted him at the event or on the television, but she could envision the character of Wali in him.

Following this, the actor received a call from her after he returned from Abu Dhabi. The actor mentioned his meeting was fixed with the director and his team to see if he fitted the part.

Moreover, despite being away from the camera, Fardeen expressed his happiness over how he didn’t have to undergo any audition process. In fact, the magnum-opus director was impressed with the actor in their first meeting itself. He said, “20 minutes into the meeting, Mr Bhansali came along to take a look at me. We had met previously too. And when he was convinced, he agreed to do a look test. I couldn’t believe my luck. I was just so grateful for the opportunity.”

The Heyy Babyy actor revealed that the veteran director wasn’t present at his look test for the film, however, his pictures were sent to him. After that, he got a call back from the veteran filmmaker to inform him about the special news.

“He said, ‘Congratulations, you’re Wali Mohammad!’ It was exciting and nerve-wrecking as I hadn’t been on a set since a long time,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Fardeen Khan was last seen Dulha Mil Gaya which was released in 2010. Now nearly 14 years after, fans are excited to see him back on screen.

Heeramandi will stream on Netflix from May 1, 2024.

