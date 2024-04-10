Then vs Now: Heeramandi star Fardeen Khan’s transformation is truly inspirational

Internet is abuzz with the news of Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan’s comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor was away from glitz and glamour and is returning after a significant hiatus of 14 years.

It was only last week that the makers of Heeramandi announced the male star cast and left fans pleasantly surprised with Fardeen Khan carrying a royal avatar. Going by the poster and the trailer, one can’t take their eyes off the stunning transformation that the actor has surely undergone. Thus, let's take a quick look at his then and now journey.

As one can see, Fardeen Khan despite being one of the remarkable actors in Bollywood keeps it relatively low-key on social media. It is only with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, he has yet again taken center stage, leaving fans excited to see him back on the screen. Meanwhile, netizens are completely stunned to see his latest appearance and pictures.

Fardeen Khan's Then vs Now

Fardeen’s jaw-dropping transformation has grabbed everyone's attention, including his fans. He was recently seen at the grand trailer launch event of his forthcoming period-drama series. He was accompanied by the rest of the cast and crew of the series. The actor’s comeback and his latest videos have taken the internet by storm. For the special event, he exuded royal charm in an all-black outfit with matching shoes.

During his absence of the industry, Fardeen continued to stir the internet with his worth-applauding physical transformation. Ahead of his big Bollywood debut, he was seen flaunting his chiseled body and videos of rigorous workout sessions.

The son of late legendary actor Feroz Khan was last seen in the 2010s Dulha Mil Gaya co-starring Sushmita Sen.

Fardeen Khan's role in Heeramandi

In the upcoming period-drama series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, Fardeen will be seen essaying the role of Wali Mohammed. As described by the makers, his character is “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty” who “attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities.”

It is worth-mentioning that mere announcement of Fardeen’s comeback had sent a wave of excitement amongst fans. Elated by the news, a fan wrote, “Sooo excited to see your come back on screen” and another fan remarked, “@fardeenfkhan really happy to see you back on screen your hard work made it happened you look more dashing then before way to go now.”

Fardeen Khan talks about his comeback and working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

At the trailer launch event, Fardeen had expressed his delight over his return to the industry after a long hiatus and working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He said that he couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity as an actor to return to the screen.

Talking about his role, he mentioned, “For me, something I have never done. It was the perfect role for me, I felt, at the age I’m in, to come back to screen.” He expressed that with the life experience and wisdom he has gained over the years, he could contribute to the layers that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has written in his character.

Furthermore, Fardeen elated to collaborate with SLB also talked about his experience and described it as ‘daunting’. He said, “It’s daunting to work with him; at the same time, when you see it all together, it just all makes sense.” The actor concluded by saying that he was grateful for the chance to star in Heeramandi, expressing his happiness about the same. “I’m getting emotional now,” he added.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 1.

